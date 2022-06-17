We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nozeco Rose 750Ml

3.5(8)Write a review
Nozeco Rose 750Ml

£ 3.25
£3.25/75cl

Product Description

  • Carbonated Flavored Drink Based on de-Alcoholised Wine
  • Natural Grape Profile with Fine & Elegant Bubbles.
  • Less than 0,5%
  • Alcohol Free
  • Guarantee Quality 100% - Vegan
  • The Perfect Drink Made from Alcohol Removed Wine
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

De-Alcoholised Wine (EU), Sugar, Carbon Dioxyde, Natural Flavourings, Acidifier: Citric Acid, Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate & Sulphites, Colour: Anthocyanins

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Natural Grape Profile with Fine & Elegant Bubbles

ABV

0.5% vol

Producer

Les Grands Chais de France

Type of Closure

Other

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Not Applicable

Vinification Details

  • The alcohol removal occurs in a very careful way in a vacuum and is definitely gentler then any other extraction method. The method allows a very gentle extraction by temperature considerably below 30° Celsius so that the thermal damage cannot occur. The wine is warmed up to 29° Celsius, when the alcohol reaches its boiling point and starts to evaporate.

History

  • ................................

Regional Information

  • .............................

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Produced in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve Chilled.

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Nozeco.
  • At:
  • F-33720,
  • Landiras,
  • France.

Importer address

  • LGCF Ltd,
  • London,
  • WC1H 9BB,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • LGCF Ltd,
  • London,
  • WC1H 9BB,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

75cl

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 ml
Energy84kJ: 20kcal
Fat Including<0,5g
Saturates<0,1g
Carbohydrate5g
Of Which Sugars5g
Protein<0,5g
Salt<0,01g
8 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

very good no alcolic wine

5 stars

itis a good quality very drinkable I can no longer tolerate alcohol so this is my go to drink

Delicious

5 stars

Just as noce as the white alternative, my new favourite when I am not drinking alcohol

Has a Cork and cant un-star it as my Favourites.

1 stars

Has a Cork and cant un-star it as my Favourites.

Vile. Like fizzy vinegar.

1 stars

Vile. Like fizzy vinegar.

Never again

1 stars

Extremely tart!

Lovely low/ no sparkling

5 stars

Amazing low/no sparkling wine. I tried this for sober October and love it. Tastes like wine and has fizz - others I’ve tried were quite flat.

Love it

5 stars

I love this, I don’t drink alcohol so I drink this at special occasions or if I just feel like a treat. Perfect too for folk who are driving but still want a special drink.

Love it

5 stars

Love a glass of wine with my dinner each evening but was looking for something alcohol free to replace it with. Tried most of the red and white options but couldn't fine one I enjoyed. Don't like Prosecco so when my sister in law recommended this I was very dubious. However I loved it. Not too dry, not sweet and I enjoy it so much it is now my tipple of choice.

