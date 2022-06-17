Nozeco Rose 750Ml

very good no alcolic wine
itis a good quality very drinkable I can no longer tolerate alcohol so this is my go to drink
Delicious
Just as noce as the white alternative, my new favourite when I am not drinking alcohol
Has a Cork and cant un-star it as my Favourites.
Vile. Like fizzy vinegar.
Never again
Extremely tart!
Lovely low/ no sparkling
Amazing low/no sparkling wine. I tried this for sober October and love it. Tastes like wine and has fizz - others I’ve tried were quite flat.
Love it
I love this, I don’t drink alcohol so I drink this at special occasions or if I just feel like a treat. Perfect too for folk who are driving but still want a special drink.
Love it
Love a glass of wine with my dinner each evening but was looking for something alcohol free to replace it with. Tried most of the red and white options but couldn't fine one I enjoyed. Don't like Prosecco so when my sister in law recommended this I was very dubious. However I loved it. Not too dry, not sweet and I enjoy it so much it is now my tipple of choice.