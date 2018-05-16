Nosecco 750Ml

Product Description
- Carbonated Flavored Drink Based on De-Alcoholised Wine.
- Sensory Characteristic :
- Colour : Pale yellow and elegant colour with fine bubbles.
- Nose : Expressive, with intense fruity notes, dominated by white flowers and muscated white grapes.
- Palate : Well-balanced on the palate, good structure and finish. Recommendations : As an aperitif and for party.
- Less than 0,5% vol
- Alcohol free
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Ingredients
De-Alcoholised White Wine, Sugar, Acidifier: Citric Acid E330, Flavour, Carbon Dioxide, Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate E202, Sulphur Dioxide E220
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
White grape
Vinification Details
- The alcohol removal occurs in a very careful way in a vacuum (a space with no air inside) and is definitely gentler than any other extraction method. The method allows a very gentle extraction by temperature considerably below 30° Celsius so that the thermal damage cannot occur. The wine is warmed up to 29° Celsius, when the alcohol reaches its boiling point and starts to evaporate. This procedure happens in a few minutes and therefore it is very effective. The system used is computer-controlled and ensures an optimal and correct extract of alcohol.
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Produced in France
Preparation and Usage
- Best served ice cold
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- GCF.
- At
- F-33720,
- Landiras.
Return to
- GCF.
- At
- F-33720,
- Landiras.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl
Nutrition
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020