Nosecco 750Ml

£ 4.00
£5.34/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Carbonated Flavored Drink Based on De-Alcoholised Wine.
  • Sensory Characteristic :
  • Colour : Pale yellow and elegant colour with fine bubbles.
  • Nose : Expressive, with intense fruity notes, dominated by white flowers and muscated white grapes.
  • Palate : Well-balanced on the palate, good structure and finish. Recommendations : As an aperitif and for party.
  • Less than 0,5% vol
  • Alcohol free
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

De-Alcoholised White Wine, Sugar, Acidifier: Citric Acid E330, Flavour, Carbon Dioxide, Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate E202, Sulphur Dioxide E220

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

White grape

Vinification Details

  • The alcohol removal occurs in a very careful way in a vacuum (a space with no air inside) and is definitely gentler than any other extraction method. The method allows a very gentle extraction by temperature considerably below 30° Celsius so that the thermal damage cannot occur. The wine is warmed up to 29° Celsius, when the alcohol reaches its boiling point and starts to evaporate. This procedure happens in a few minutes and therefore it is very effective. The system used is computer-controlled and ensures an optimal and correct extract of alcohol.

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served ice cold

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • GCF.
  • At
  • F-33720,
  • Landiras.

Return to

  • GCF.
  • At
  • F-33720,
  • Landiras.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

Nutrition

