Skullcandy Jibs Plus Wireless Earphones Black

Practical
Review from Skullcandy
Confortable and easy to carry everywhere, nothing better than this this for that price
Would buy again!!
Review from Skullcandy
Love them! The color is so vibrant and the sound is just right!
Not the Best - Returned
Review from Skullcandy
I love Skullcandy earbuds/headphones and they are they only brand that our family has purchased for almost a decade. But these just didn't fit their standards. The color choices were only ok and the neck piece was too flimsy and wouldn't stay around my neck. They would slip, slide and pull out anytime I moved. The buttons were to big and I would bump them at random pausing or messing up the volume. I would recommend sticking with the Ink'd wireless. Those are the best I've found and stay securely around your neck and provide great sound. All that being said the customer has been nothing short of awesome and because of that I will remain a faithful customer and fan.
Exactly what I needed!
Review from Skullcandy
These are great Bluetooth earphones! Very comfortable and they are adjustable to your comfort.
Not good
Review from Skullcandy
I have had many headphones and earphones and this one is the worst. It slides around on your shoulders, sound quality is very low, the inside ear buds and the rubber holding them in are very uncomfortable and rigid. Just one little thing that I gave it 2 stars is looks like has a good gain microphone and a decent battery life. However I no longer use it and it's sitting on my work bench due to the above reasons .
Battery
Review from Skullcandy
Battery doesnt last enough I prefer the wired ones, but this have good performance
Ok earbuds, good sounds trouble staying in ear
Review from Skullcandy
These headphones are ok. They don't seem to fit the ear as well their other products. Also, the vote that goes around your neck is almost too light and if you try and jog with these, it bounces around and send to pull bud out of your ear. Sound quality is good so if you are just listening to these while not being active they would be fine.
Good
Review from Skullcandy
These are good but they are too long for no reason. Easy to use and sound quality is good.
She Aight, She Aight
Review from Skullcandy
If I'm being frank, I'm a skullcandy bootlicker by this point, y'all got the only headphones I know that don't break after a solid month (if even afsgsksgsk), and I'll preach y'alls praises 'til the sun fizzles out ...but I do gotta deduct points from these specifically because of the less-than-stellar audio quality. It sounds... kind of crushed? Like the audio is serviceable true enough, just a tad crunchy and unbalanced. When I play certain songs, it tends to hurt my ears at points with particularly more bass or treble (especially treble good god h e l p). Good headphones, battery lasts a while and basically indestructible, just iffy audio.
Was my trial period only
Review from Skullcandy
Was my trial period only to realize that I wanted the Sesh Evo.