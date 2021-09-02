We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Skullcandy Jibs Plus Wireless Earphones Black

3.7(69)Write a review
image 1 of Skullcandy Jibs Plus Wireless Earphones Black

Save £5 when you spend £40 on selected Electrical products. Enter code GRHP4T checkout. One use per coupon. Coupon valid between 23/08/21–12/09/21. Offer subject to availability. T&Cs apply

£ 25.00
£25.00/each

Save £5 when you spend £40 on selected Electrical products. Enter code GRHP4T checkout. One use per coupon. Coupon valid between 23/08/21–12/09/21. Offer subject to availability. T&Cs apply

Clubcard Price
  • Free your soundtrack with the comfortable and lightweight Jib+ Wireless. Featuring up to 6 hours of battery life and splash-resistance, Jib+ lets you live wirelessly without any worries with cable clip and removable stability gel.
  • H18.5cm x W8.1cm
  • Collarless Bluetooth wireless headphones for every day use
  • In-line with microphone for calls and track control controls
  • Water-resistant

Information

Warnings

  • Warning - Not suitable for children under the age of 3 years due to small parts and entanglement hazard.

Lower age limit

3 Years

Safety information

Warning - Not suitable for children under the age of 3 years due to small parts and entanglement hazard.

View all Headphones & Earphones

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

69 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Practical

5 stars

Review from Skullcandy

Confortable and easy to carry everywhere, nothing better than this this for that price

Would buy again!!

5 stars

Review from Skullcandy

Love them! The color is so vibrant and the sound is just right!

Not the Best - Returned

2 stars

Review from Skullcandy

I love Skullcandy earbuds/headphones and they are they only brand that our family has purchased for almost a decade. But these just didn't fit their standards. The color choices were only ok and the neck piece was too flimsy and wouldn't stay around my neck. They would slip, slide and pull out anytime I moved. The buttons were to big and I would bump them at random pausing or messing up the volume. I would recommend sticking with the Ink'd wireless. Those are the best I've found and stay securely around your neck and provide great sound. All that being said the customer has been nothing short of awesome and because of that I will remain a faithful customer and fan.

Exactly what I needed!

5 stars

Review from Skullcandy

These are great Bluetooth earphones! Very comfortable and they are adjustable to your comfort.

Not good

2 stars

Review from Skullcandy

I have had many headphones and earphones and this one is the worst. It slides around on your shoulders, sound quality is very low, the inside ear buds and the rubber holding them in are very uncomfortable and rigid. Just one little thing that I gave it 2 stars is looks like has a good gain microphone and a decent battery life. However I no longer use it and it's sitting on my work bench due to the above reasons .

Battery

3 stars

Review from Skullcandy

Battery doesnt last enough I prefer the wired ones, but this have good performance

Ok earbuds, good sounds trouble staying in ear

3 stars

Review from Skullcandy

These headphones are ok. They don't seem to fit the ear as well their other products. Also, the vote that goes around your neck is almost too light and if you try and jog with these, it bounces around and send to pull bud out of your ear. Sound quality is good so if you are just listening to these while not being active they would be fine.

Good

4 stars

Review from Skullcandy

These are good but they are too long for no reason. Easy to use and sound quality is good.

She Aight, She Aight

4 stars

Review from Skullcandy

If I'm being frank, I'm a skullcandy bootlicker by this point, y'all got the only headphones I know that don't break after a solid month (if even afsgsksgsk), and I'll preach y'alls praises 'til the sun fizzles out ...but I do gotta deduct points from these specifically because of the less-than-stellar audio quality. It sounds... kind of crushed? Like the audio is serviceable true enough, just a tad crunchy and unbalanced. When I play certain songs, it tends to hurt my ears at points with particularly more bass or treble (especially treble good god h e l p). Good headphones, battery lasts a while and basically indestructible, just iffy audio.

Was my trial period only

4 stars

Review from Skullcandy

Was my trial period only to realize that I wanted the Sesh Evo.

1-10 of 69 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here