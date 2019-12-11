By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Groovy Food Organic Coconut Chilli Garlic Oil 283 Ml

£ 4.00
£1.42/100ml

Product Description

  • Organic Virgin Coconut Oil
  • We've infused natural organic chilli and garlic in our traditionally made Cold Pressed Organic Virgin Coconut Oil, creating a vibrant, super scrummy coconut oil. Adding a delicious depth of flavour and a little heat, it's perfect for curries, sauces, stir-fries, marinades and much more. Made from the flesh of handpicked coconuts and free from gluten, artificial colours, flavours and preservatives.
  • Organic
  • Sauces curries
  • Marinade stir-fries
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 283ml

Information

Ingredients

Organic Virgin Coconut Oil, Organic Chilli, Organic Garlic

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep out of direct sunlight. Loves cool kitchen cupboards. Turns yummily-runny in the heat.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Jar. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Groovy Food Company Ltd,
  • EX3 0PW.

Return to

  • Groovy Food Company Ltd,
  • EX3 0PW.
  • www.groovyfood.co.uk

Net Contents

283ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 3154kj/767kcal
Fat 92.5g
of which Saturates 86.6g
Carbohydrate 0.0g
of which Sugars0.0g
Protein 0.0g
Salt 0.0g

