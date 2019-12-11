Groovy Food Organic Coconut Chilli Garlic Oil 283 Ml

Product Description
- Organic Virgin Coconut Oil
- We've infused natural organic chilli and garlic in our traditionally made Cold Pressed Organic Virgin Coconut Oil, creating a vibrant, super scrummy coconut oil. Adding a delicious depth of flavour and a little heat, it's perfect for curries, sauces, stir-fries, marinades and much more. Made from the flesh of handpicked coconuts and free from gluten, artificial colours, flavours and preservatives.
- Organic
- Sauces curries
- Marinade stir-fries
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 283ml
Information
Ingredients
Organic Virgin Coconut Oil, Organic Chilli, Organic Garlic
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Keep out of direct sunlight. Loves cool kitchen cupboards. Turns yummily-runny in the heat.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Jar. Recyclable
Name and address
- Groovy Food Company Ltd,
- EX3 0PW.
Return to
- Groovy Food Company Ltd,
- EX3 0PW.
- www.groovyfood.co.uk
Net Contents
283ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|3154kj/767kcal
|Fat
|92.5g
|of which Saturates
|86.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0.0g
|of which Sugars
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.0g
|Salt
|0.0g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019