Groovy Food Virgin Avocado Oil Spray 190G

Groovy Food Virgin Avocado Oil Spray 190G
£ 2.00
£1.06/100ml
per spray (0.2ml)
  • Energy1kcal 3.91kJ
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3.91kj/1kcal

Product Description

  • Virgin Avocado and Rapeseed Oil Emulsion Spray
  • We're always happy to hear from our customers.
  • For tips and recipe inspiration please visit: www.groovyfood.co.uk
  • One calorie per spray
  • High in omega-3
  • Frying and roasting
  • Suitable for high heat cooking
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan and vegetarian friendly
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 190ml
  • High in omega-3

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Oils (Avocado Oil 32%, Rapeseed Oil), Water, Alcohol, Emulsifier [Sunflower Lecithin], Preservative [Citric Acid], Thickener [Xanthan Gum]

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dark place. Do not refrigerate.Spray will perform best at room temperature.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions:
  • Shake well before use. Press nozzle several times before first use.

Number of uses

Total number of servings: 190 using 5 sprays per cook

Name and address

  • The Groovy Food Company Ltd.,
  • EX3 0PW.

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • We hope you love our Groovy product. Should you be in anyway dissatisfied with this product, please return it to us for a full refund. The customer is always right, right? Your statutory rights won't be affected.
Net Contents

190ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 0.2ml sprayPer 100ml
Energy 3.91kj/1kcal1956kj/466kcal
Fat 0.1g50.1g
of which Saturates 0.015g7.6g
Carbohydrate Trace0.2g
of which Sugars 0g0g
Protein Trace0.1g
Salt 0g0g
Omega-3 (Alpha Linolenic Acid)2.0g
Total number of servings: 190* --
*Using 5 sprays per cook--

Using Product Information

