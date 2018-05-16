Groovy Food Virgin Avocado Oil Spray 190G

- Energy1kcal 3.91kJ-%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3.91kj/1kcal
Product Description
- Virgin Avocado and Rapeseed Oil Emulsion Spray
- We're always happy to hear from our customers.
- For tips and recipe inspiration please visit: www.groovyfood.co.uk
- Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- One calorie per spray
- High in omega-3
- Frying and roasting
- Suitable for high heat cooking
- Gluten free
- Vegan and vegetarian friendly
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 190ml
- High in omega-3
Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Oils (Avocado Oil 32%, Rapeseed Oil), Water, Alcohol, Emulsifier [Sunflower Lecithin], Preservative [Citric Acid], Thickener [Xanthan Gum]
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dark place. Do not refrigerate.Spray will perform best at room temperature.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions:
- Shake well before use. Press nozzle several times before first use.
Number of uses
Total number of servings: 190 using 5 sprays per cook
Name and address
- The Groovy Food Company Ltd.,
- EX3 0PW.
Return to
- Guarantee
- We hope you love our Groovy product. Should you be in anyway dissatisfied with this product, please return it to us for a full refund. The customer is always right, right? Your statutory rights won't be affected.
- The Groovy Food Company Ltd.,
- EX3 0PW.
Net Contents
190ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 0.2ml spray
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|3.91kj/1kcal
|1956kj/466kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|50.1g
|of which Saturates
|0.015g
|7.6g
|Carbohydrate
|Trace
|0.2g
|of which Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|Trace
|0.1g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Omega-3 (Alpha Linolenic Acid)
|2.0g
|Total number of servings: 190*
|-
|-
|*Using 5 sprays per cook
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019