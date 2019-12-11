Old El Paso Sea Salt Tortilla Chip Bowls 150G

Nice looking for a fancier meal experience
Not so keen on the shape as they broke up too easily when bitten A bit messy Nice flavour Would buy for an occasion but not everyday dinners
Nice snack
Lovely and crispy and the shape means they can be loaded with dip, salsa etc. Great for canapés too.
Near new idea. Really easy way of getting some filling into the shells.
Tasty
Easy to eat and tasty
Dipping bowl
A great tasting bowl perfect for dipping or filling with your favourite dip although they can be a little awkward to bite into.
Great product. Good for snacking and dipping.
A little bit too salty
Delicious but just the same as nachos apart from the shape. I personally found them a little too salty but they are a nice idea and the kids liked the bowl shape
Tasty snack
Tasty bowls, good to use with dips. Finished soon as kids love it. Tasty and good snack,
These were good for dipping, the kids liked the shape, there was quite a few broken in our pack though
I’m just not sure about these for how much they cost. They were alright but I probably wouldn’t buy them again.