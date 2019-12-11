By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Old El Paso Sea Salt Tortilla Chip Bowls 150G

Old El Paso Sea Salt Tortilla Chip Bowls 150G
£ 1.65
£1.10/100g

1/5 of portion (30g)
  • Energy627 kJ 150 kcal
    8%
  • Fat8.0 g
    11%
  • Saturates0.9 g
    5%
  • Sugars0.2 g
    <1%
  • Salt0.24 g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2090kJ /

Product Description

  • Mini bowl shape corn tortilla chips.
  For up to date product information, news and recipes, you can follow us on:
  • Facebook/oldelpasouk
  • Twitter@oldelpasouk
  • Instagram@oldelpasouk
  • Introducing New Old El Paso™ Tortilla Bowls Their unique mini bowl shape makes it even easier to scoop salsa, guacamole or a topping of your choice. These little bowls - fully loaded with your favorite topping - are great as a snack, starter or side dish. Easy scooping - for a great complement to your Mexican diner.
  • Uniquely shaped Tortilla Bowls from Old El Paso.
  • Perfect for scooping, can be combined with guacamoles or other sauces.
  • Ideal for appetizers, to be shared with friends & families, for a big Mexican feast.
  • Gluten free, preservative free and made with 100% corn grains.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Made with 100% corn grains
  • Gluten free
  • Preservative free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Whole Corn Kernels, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soy, Celery, Mustard, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see back of pack.

Number of uses

Contains 5 portions

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

  For any queries or advice on our products, you can contact us on:
  • Freephone 0800 591 223(UK) / 1800 535 115(ROI)
  • www.oldelpaso.co.uk
Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g1/5 portion (30g)%* (30g)
Energy 2090kJ /627kJ /
-500kcal150kcal8%
Fat 26.7g8.0g11%
of which saturates 3.0g0.9g5%
Carbohydrate 56.4g16.9g7%
of which sugars 0.5g0.2g<1%
Fibre 4.7g1.4g-
Protein 6.2g1.9g4%
Salt 0.80g0.24g4%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---

Nice looking for a fancier meal experience

3 stars

Not so keen on the shape as they broke up too easily when bitten A bit messy Nice flavour Would buy for an occasion but not everyday dinners

Nice snack

5 stars

Lovely and crispy and the shape means they can be loaded with dip, salsa etc. Great for canapés too.

Near new idea. Really easy way of getting some fil

5 stars

Near new idea. Really easy way of getting some filling into the shells.

Tasty

4 stars

Easy to eat and tasty

Dipping bowl

5 stars

A great tasting bowl perfect for dipping or filling with your favourite dip although they can be a little awkward to bite into.

Great product. Good for snacking and dipping.

3 stars

Great product. Good for snacking and dipping.

A little bit too salty

4 stars

Delicious but just the same as nachos apart from the shape. I personally found them a little too salty but they are a nice idea and the kids liked the bowl shape

Tasty snack

4 stars

Tasty bowls, good to use with dips. Finished soon as kids love it. Tasty and good snack,

These were good for dipping, the kids liked the sh

4 stars

These were good for dipping, the kids liked the shape, there was quite a few broken in our pack though

I’m just not sure about these for how much they co

3 stars

I’m just not sure about these for how much they cost. They were alright but I probably wouldn’t buy them again.

