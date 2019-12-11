Geeta's Premium Mango Sauce 230G
Product Description
- Premium Mango Sauce
- Visit www.geetasfoods.com for some great recipe ideas and information. Follow us on Facebook.
- Authentic Indian cuisine expertly created just for you
- Geeta Samtani
- New! Indian sauces
- Add a tasty twist!
- Keralan Red Pepper & Mustard Sauce Zingy
- Drizzle & stir fry on to prawns
- Premium Mango Sauce Fruity
- Give it a little dip!
- Mumbai Mango & Lime Sauce Zingy
- Bring your salad to life!
- Chilli rating - medium - 2
- Zesty!, zingy!, tangy!
- Dip!, dunk!, drizzle!, dress!
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- The Vegan Society
- Pack size: 230g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Mango Pulp (27%), Water, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Garlic Puree, Cornflour, Cumin Seeds, Ground Chilli, Ground Cumin, Ground Fenugreek, Nigella Seeds, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Bay Leaf, Green Cardamom, Clove
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory where Nuts are used
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place. Once opened, refrigerate & consume within 6 weeks.Best Before End: See Cap
Produce of
Product of India
Preparation and Usage
- This fruity, aromatic sauce is perfect to add to everything; Dip It, Marinate It, Cook It, Drizzle It.
- Great with Indian snacks and as a dip for poppadums. Delicious with jacket potatoes, cold meats & sandwiches. Try this: Drizzle in chapattis with your favourite filling to make tasty Indian wraps.
- Some separation is natural.
- Shake well before use.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled Lid. Metal - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Geeta's Foods Ltd,
- P.O. Box 7645,
- London,
- NW8 0ZS,
- U.K.
Return to
- Comments or feedback?
- Contact us at cs@geetasfoods.com or at
- www.geetasfoods.com
Net Contents
230g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|757kJ/178kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|43.0g
|of which sugars
|41.0g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|Protein
|0.5g
|Salt
|1.5g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
