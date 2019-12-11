Geeta's Premium Lime & Chilli Chutney 230G

Product Description
- Premium Lime & Chilli Chutney, made with limes, green chillies and spices.
- Visit www.geetasfoods.com for more recipe ideas and information.
- Follow us on Facebook.
- "My finest Indian Kagzi limes and spices are selected to produce a unique and delicious tasting Lime and Chilli chutney. Enjoy it with your curries and poppadums, as a meal accompaniment, a cooking ingredient, as a glaze or whisk a teaspoon into your favourite vinaigrette dressing to add that extra 'zing' to sálads."
- Authentic Indian cuisine expertly created just for you
- Geeta Samtani
- "Add the delicious taste of my chutney to any meal, bbq or snack for that great Indian flavour."
- The real flavour of India
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- The Vegan Society
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 230g
Information
Ingredients
Limes (49%), Sugar, Green Chillies (10%), Salt, Mustard Seeds, Fenugreek Seeds, Mixed Spices, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid
Allergy Information
- Made in factory where Nuts are used
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place & refrigerate after opening.Best Before End: See Cap
Produce of
Product of India
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS WHOLE SPICES.
Recycling info
Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled Lid. Metal - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Geeta's Foods Ltd,
- P.O. Box 7645,
- London,
- NW8 0ZS,
- U.K.
Return to
- Comments of Feedback?
- Contact us at cs@geetasfoods.com or at
- Geeta's Foods Ltd,
- P.O. Box 7645,
- London,
- NW8 0ZS,
- U.K.
Net Contents
230g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 20 serving
|Energy
|1072 kJ
|214 kJ
|-
|253 kcal
|51 kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|0.3g
|of which saturates
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Carbohydrate
|57.5g
|11.5g
|of which sugars
|50.4g
|10.1g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.3g
|Protein
|1.9g
|0.4g
|Salt
|4.6g
|0.9g
Safety information
THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS WHOLE SPICES.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019