Geeta's Premium Lime & Chilli Chutney 230G

Geeta's Premium Lime & Chilli Chutney 230G
£ 1.69
£7.35/kg

Product Description

  • Premium Lime & Chilli Chutney, made with limes, green chillies and spices.
  • "My finest Indian Kagzi limes and spices are selected to produce a unique and delicious tasting Lime and Chilli chutney. Enjoy it with your curries and poppadums, as a meal accompaniment, a cooking ingredient, as a glaze or whisk a teaspoon into your favourite vinaigrette dressing to add that extra 'zing' to sálads."
  • Authentic Indian cuisine expertly created just for you
  • Geeta Samtani
  • "Add the delicious taste of my chutney to any meal, bbq or snack for that great Indian flavour."
  • The real flavour of India
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • The Vegan Society
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 230g

Information

Ingredients

Limes (49%), Sugar, Green Chillies (10%), Salt, Mustard Seeds, Fenugreek Seeds, Mixed Spices, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid

Allergy Information

  • Made in factory where Nuts are used

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place & refrigerate after opening.Best Before End: See Cap

Produce of

Product of India

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS WHOLE SPICES.

Recycling info

Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled Lid. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Geeta's Foods Ltd,
  • P.O. Box 7645,
  • London,
  • NW8 0ZS,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Comments of Feedback?
  • Contact us at cs@geetasfoods.com or at
Net Contents

230g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 20 serving
Energy 1072 kJ214 kJ
-253 kcal51 kcal
Fat 1.3g0.3g
of which saturates <0.01g<0.01g
Carbohydrate 57.5g11.5g
of which sugars 50.4g10.1g
Fibre 1.7g0.3g
Protein 1.9g0.4g
Salt 4.6g0.9g

Safety information

THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS WHOLE SPICES.

