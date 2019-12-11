By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mary Berry's Fruity Pomegranate Dressing 235Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Mary Berry's Fruity Pomegranate Dressing 235Ml
£ 2.40
£1.03/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • A dressing made with rapeseed oil, red wine vinegar, pomegranate juice and orange juice.
  • Find us on Facebook
  • Recipes to inspire
  • Contains no artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 235ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Blossom Honey, Pomegranate Juice Concentrate (5%), Beetroot Extract, Corn Flour, Orange Juice Concentrate (2%), Coriander, Salt, Cumin, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 6 weeks.

Preparation and Usage

  • Recipe Tip
  • As well using over your favourite salad, drizzle over ice cream or vanilla cheesecake for an extra fruity twist.
  • Shake well before use.

Number of uses

Approx. 11 servings per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Distributor address

  • RH Amar,
  • Turnpike Way,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 3TF.

Return to

  • For more inspiration go to: www.maryberrysfoods.co.uk or email us at: info@maryberrysfoods.co.uk
  • RH Amar,
  • Turnpike Way,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 3TF.

Net Contents

235ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 20ml serving
Energy 1191kJ /238kJ /
-286kcal57kcal
Fat 19.1g3.8g
of which saturates 1.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate 27g5.4g
of which sugars 22g4.4g
Fibre 0.2g0g
Protein 0.2g0g
Salt 0.8g0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Pizza Express Leggera Pomegranate & Balsamic Dressing 150Ml

£ 1.50
£1.00/100ml

Good 4 U Protein Salad Topper Super Seeds 150G

£ 2.00
£1.34/100g

Tesco Drizzle With Balsamic Vinegar 215Ml

£ 1.50
£0.70/100ml

Tesco Pomegranate Seeds 80G

£ 1.00
£12.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here