Mary Berry's Fruity Pomegranate Dressing 235Ml
Product Description
- A dressing made with rapeseed oil, red wine vinegar, pomegranate juice and orange juice.
- Contains no artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 235ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Blossom Honey, Pomegranate Juice Concentrate (5%), Beetroot Extract, Corn Flour, Orange Juice Concentrate (2%), Coriander, Salt, Cumin, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 6 weeks.
Preparation and Usage
- Recipe Tip
- As well using over your favourite salad, drizzle over ice cream or vanilla cheesecake for an extra fruity twist.
- Shake well before use.
Number of uses
Approx. 11 servings per pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Distributor address
- RH Amar,
- Turnpike Way,
- High Wycombe,
- HP12 3TF.
Return to
- For more inspiration go to: www.maryberrysfoods.co.uk or email us at: info@maryberrysfoods.co.uk
Net Contents
235ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 20ml serving
|Energy
|1191kJ /
|238kJ /
|-
|286kcal
|57kcal
|Fat
|19.1g
|3.8g
|of which saturates
|1.3g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|27g
|5.4g
|of which sugars
|22g
|4.4g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0g
|Protein
|0.2g
|0g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.1g
