Kuhne Made For Meat Sriracha Hot Chilli 235Ml

Product Description
- Hot chili sauce.
- With ripe chili and grated garlic
- For meat, fish or veggies
- Free from: artificial colour, flavour enhancer, preservatives
- Pack size: 235ML
Information
Ingredients
Tomato Puree, Red and Green Pepper (13%), Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Starch, Garlic (2, 8%), Chili, Salt, Red and Green Jalapeno Chili (1, 6%), Ancho Chili (0, 2%), Garlic Extract
Storage
Refrigerate after opening.Best before (unopened): See lid.
Produce of
Product of Germany
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy hot or cold. Shake before use.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Flavour Enhancers
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Carl Kühne KG (GmbH & Co.),
- 22761 Hamburg,
- Germany.
Net Contents
235ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|Energy
|447 kJ/105 kcal
|Fat
|0,3 g
|- of which saturates
|<0,1 g
|Carbohydrate
|23 g
|- of which sugars
|17 g
|Fibre
|1,0 g
|Protein
|1,3 g
|Salt
|2,5 g
