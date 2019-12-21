By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kuhne Made For Meat Black Garlic Sauce 235Ml

5(1)Write a review
Kuhne Made For Meat Black Garlic Sauce 235Ml
£ 1.80
£0.77/100ml

Product Description

  • Garlic sauce.
  • With black garlic & South American pepper
  • For meat, fish or veggies
  • Free from: artificial colour, flavour enhancer, preservatives
  • Pack size: 235ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Red and Yellow Pepper, Onions, Zucchini, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Starch, Mustard, Salt, Whey product (contains Milk), Herbs, Black Garlic (0, 2%), Garlic (0, 2%), South American Pepper (0, 2%), Garlic Extract, Acid Lactic Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Mustard

Storage

Refrigerate after opening.Best before (unopened): See lid.

Produce of

Product of Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy hot or cold. Shake before use.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Flavour Enhancers
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Carl Kühne KG (GmbH & Co.),
  • 22761 Hamburg,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.kuehne-international.com

Net Contents

235ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy 1020 kJ/246 kcal
Fat20 g
- of which saturates 1,7 g
Carbohydrate 15 g
- of which sugars 12 g
Fibre1,0 g
Protein0,6 g
Salt2,1 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

TASTY

5 stars

Really tasty

Usually bought next

Kuhne Made For Meat Chipotle Burger Sauce 235Ml

£ 1.80
£0.77/100ml

Kuhne Made For Meat Sriracha Hot Chilli 235Ml

£ 1.80
£0.77/100ml

Tiptree Roasted Garlic Mayonnaise 165G

£ 2.30
£1.40/100g

Kuhne Made For Meat Smoked Pepper Bbq Sauce 235Ml

£ 1.80
£0.77/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here