Carlsberg Pilsner 6X330ml Can

Product Description
- Danish Pilsner
- Carlsberg Danish Lager Beer is a 3.8% ABV Pilsner. Our new brew has a fuller mouthfeel, greater smoothness and depth of flavour, with crisp bitterness and a distinctive hop aroma.
- We Danes love to share, it's in our nature. That's why at Carlsberg we've been exporting our finest beer since 1869.
- Carlsberg Danish Lager is best served chilled in our Pilsner glass, which has been designed specifically to enhance your enjoyment of our beer. For the perfect serve, ensure the outside of the glass is clean and dry. Hold the glass at 45 degrees and then pour to three quarters' full, before slowly straightening, developing the head as you top up.
- Danish pilsner brewed in the UK using a Danish recipe and yeast
- Pack size: 1980ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Barley, Hops, Hop Oil
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Gluten
Tasting Notes
- The new Carlsberg Danish Pilsner has a fuller mouthfeel, greater smoothness and depth of flavour, with malty notes, crisp bitterness and a distinctive hop aroma
ABV
3.8% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See Base of Can.
Produce of
Brewed and canned in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Remove handle
- Split cans into two rows
- Snap cans apart
Recycling info
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Carlsberg UK Ltd,
- Northampton,
- NN1 1PZ.
Return to
- Carlsberg UK Ltd,
- Northampton,
- NN1 1PZ.
- Helpline 03457 585685
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
6 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml:
|Energy
|155kJ/37kcal
|Fat
|0g
|Of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|2.7g
|Of which Sugars
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
