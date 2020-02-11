Greenalls Blueberry Gin 70Cl

So good
I'm not a fan of pink gin so I didn't expect to like this, but it's so good. Not too sweet but nice and zesty, an amazing colour and apparently it's zero sugar aswell.
Do not waste your money people. It's horrid
Never tasted something so disgusting in my life. No taste of blueberries at all. I cannot give a rating up above. Tesco can I have my money back??
Good Value but Not Versatile
Got this for £12 on offer, so don't pay over the odds; it can be very good value per drink if bought at the right time. This gin is palatable, but I'd suggest it's difficult to find a mixer that works with it. Out of all the mixers I've tried, only lemonade complements it well; and as it's too strong to be drunk straight, its lack of versatility with mixers makes it a bit of a hit-and-miss gin. Mixed right, the blueberry flavour is not too sickly or overstated, but this is easy to get wrong, again making Greenall's Blueberry a non-versatile gin; perhaps an unwise choice if you don't like gin and lemonade
Morning Glory
Absolutely love a glass of this for breakfast. 5 star.
Lovely
Lovely tasting gin me and my boyfriend love to treat ourselves to a bottle and have a relaxing night in.
Disappointing
Unpleasant, bitter, medicinal taste. Pale blue colour. When you add tonic, it turns yellow. Will not buy again.