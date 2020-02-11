By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
3.5(6)Write a review
Greenalls Blueberry Gin 70Cl
£ 15.00
£21.43/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Blueberry Gin
  • Greenall's Blueberry Gin is a crisp and refreshing gin that gin lovers all over the world will love, not only for its cool, fruity take on the original classic London Dry Gin, but because it contains zero sugar.
  • For over 250 years, Greenall's has been handcrafted by England's oldest gin distillers.
  • Greenall's Blueberry Gin infused with real blueberries and containing zero sugar
  • Pack size: 70CL
  • Zero sugar

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Appearance: clear blue liquid Aroma: medium intensity of Greenall's London Dry Gin infused with natural blueberries to give a floral top note and a creamy fruity finish. Taste: smooth opening with medium body, hints of rich camphor/citrus notes with a fruity blueberry taste on the finish

Alcohol Units

26.3

ABV

37.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Greenall's Blueberry Gin & Tonic
  • Ingredients:
  • 25ml Greenall's Blueberry Gin
  • Elderflower Tonic Water
  • Garnish with a wedge of lime and blueberries
  • Greenall's Blueberry Gin & Soda
  • Ingredients:
  • 25ml Greenall's Blueberry Gin
  • Soda Water
  • Mixed Berries and Mint
  • Greenall's Blueberry Berriation
  • Ingredients:
  • 40ml Greenall's Blueberry Gin
  • 20ml fresh lemon juice
  • 10ml elderflower liqueur
  • 10ml Maraschino
  • 5ml sugar syrup
  • Method:
  • Place all the ingredients together and shake. Then serve in a coupette and garnish with a twist of lemon.
  • Greenall's Blueberry Pomberry Swizzle
  • Ingredients:
  • 50ml Greenall's Blueberry Gin
  • 40ml pomegranate juice
  • 15ml lychee syrup
  • 20ml lime juice
  • Method:
  • Build the ingredients and swizzle them into a rocks glass. Garnish with a sprig of mint and pomegranate seeds.

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • G&J Greenall's,
  • Warrington,
  • WA3 6PH.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

6 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

So good

5 stars

I'm not a fan of pink gin so I didn't expect to like this, but it's so good. Not too sweet but nice and zesty, an amazing colour and apparently it's zero sugar aswell.

Do not waste your money people. It's horrid

1 stars

Never tasted something so disgusting in my life. No taste of blueberries at all. I cannot give a rating up above. Tesco can I have my money back??

Good Value but Not Versatile

3 stars

Got this for £12 on offer, so don't pay over the odds; it can be very good value per drink if bought at the right time. This gin is palatable, but I'd suggest it's difficult to find a mixer that works with it. Out of all the mixers I've tried, only lemonade complements it well; and as it's too strong to be drunk straight, its lack of versatility with mixers makes it a bit of a hit-and-miss gin. Mixed right, the blueberry flavour is not too sickly or overstated, but this is easy to get wrong, again making Greenall's Blueberry a non-versatile gin; perhaps an unwise choice if you don't like gin and lemonade

Morning Glory

5 stars

Absolutely love a glass of this for breakfast. 5 star.

Lovely

5 stars

Lovely tasting gin me and my boyfriend love to treat ourselves to a bottle and have a relaxing night in.

Disappointing

1 stars

Unpleasant, bitter, medicinal taste. Pale blue colour. When you add tonic, it turns yellow. Will not buy again.

