Goose Island Ipa 4X355ml Can

Goose Island Ipa 4X355ml Can
£ 6.00
£4.23/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Ale
  • www.tapintoyourbeer.com
  • An English Style IPA, this beer opens with a fruity aroma set off by a dry malt middle and long hop finish.
  • Our India Pale Ale recalls a time when ales shipped from Britain to India were highly hopped to preserve their distinct taste during the long journey. The result is a hop lover's dream with a fruity aroma, set off by a dry malt middle, and long hop finish.
  • Bourbon in colour and 59 in International Bitterness Unit, our IPA uses Pilgrim, Styrian Golding Celeia, Cascade and Centennial Hops.
  • We would recommend serving our IPA with curries, chicken and pork, as well as blue cheeses and aged Gouda.
  • Pack size: 1420ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Malted Wheat, Yeast and Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

ABV

5.9% vol

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Brewed and bottled in the USA

Importer address

  • AB Inbev UK Limited,
  • LU1 3LS.

Distributor address

  • AB Inbev UK Limited,
  • LU1 3LS.

Return to

  • AB Inbev UK Limited,
  • LU1 3LS.
  • Consumer Helpline: 0870 24 111 24

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 355ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 355ml
Energy 245KJ /871KJ /
(kJ /kcal)59Kcal208Kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrates5g17.7g
of which sugars 0g0g
Protein 0.7g2.4g
Salt 0g0.01g

