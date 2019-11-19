Goose Island Ipa 4X355ml Can
Offer
Product Description
- Ale
- www.tapintoyourbeer.com
- An English Style IPA, this beer opens with a fruity aroma set off by a dry malt middle and long hop finish.
- Our India Pale Ale recalls a time when ales shipped from Britain to India were highly hopped to preserve their distinct taste during the long journey. The result is a hop lover's dream with a fruity aroma, set off by a dry malt middle, and long hop finish.
- Bourbon in colour and 59 in International Bitterness Unit, our IPA uses Pilgrim, Styrian Golding Celeia, Cascade and Centennial Hops.
- We would recommend serving our IPA with curries, chicken and pork, as well as blue cheeses and aged Gouda.
- Pack size: 1420ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Malted Wheat, Yeast and Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
ABV
5.9% vol
Country
United States
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Brewed and bottled in the USA
Importer address
- AB Inbev UK Limited,
- LU1 3LS.
Distributor address
- AB Inbev UK Limited,
- LU1 3LS.
Return to
- AB Inbev UK Limited,
- LU1 3LS.
- Consumer Helpline: 0870 24 111 24
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 355ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 355ml
|Energy
|245KJ /
|871KJ /
|(kJ /kcal)
|59Kcal
|208Kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|5g
|17.7g
|of which sugars
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0.7g
|2.4g
|Salt
|0g
|0.01g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019