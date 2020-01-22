Blue Dragon Satay Sauce 250Ml
- Indonesian style Satay sauce with creamed coconut and peanuts.
- At Blue Dragon we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your passion for food.
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Creamed Coconut (8.5%), Crushed Peanuts (4%), Sunflower Oil, Lemongrass, Palm Sugar, Chilli, Garlic, Galangal, Shallot, Kaffir Lime, Coriander, Salt, Curry Powder (0.25%) [Mustard, Turmeric, Fenugreek, Cumin, Paprika, Spices], Black Soy Sauce [Molasse, Water, Salt, Soybean, Wheat Flour], Thickener (Modified Tapioca Starch), Yeast Extract, Stabilizer (Xanthan Gum), Acidity Regulators (Acetic Acid, Lactic Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Sesame Seeds and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Refrigerate after opening and consume within 2 weeks.Best Before End: See neck of bottle.
Produce of
Produced in Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Add an Asian twist to a chicken salad or a veggie wrap.
- Shake well before use.
- Oil separation can naturally occur.
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd,
- Leigh,
- Lancashire,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|1234kJ/294kcal
|Fat
|12g
|of which saturates
|6.2g
|Carbohydrate
|44g
|of which sugars
|26g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|Protein
|2.0g
|Salt
|1.5g
