Blue Dragon Katsu Curry Sauce 250Ml
Product Description
- Japanese style Katsu curry sauce with curry spices mix and tamarind.
- At Blue Dragon we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your passion for food.
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Delicious with chicken dippers and chips
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Thickener (Modified Tapioca Starch), Fried Onion [Onion, Soybean Oil], Potato, Ground Curry Spices Mix (2.1%) [Mustard, Fenugreek, Coriander, Cumin, Turmeric, White Pepper, Paprika, Cinnamon], Tamarind Paste (2%), Acidity Regulators (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid), Tomato Paste, Onion Powder, Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Cumin Oil
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Refrigerate after opening and consume within 2 weeks.Best Before End: See neck of bottle.
Produce of
Produced in Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use.
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd,
- Leigh,
- Lancashire,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|1017kJ/240kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|54g
|of which sugars
|37g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|Protein
|1.0g
|Salt
|1.3g
