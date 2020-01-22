By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Blue Dragon Katsu Curry Sauce 250Ml

Blue Dragon Katsu Curry Sauce 250Ml
£ 1.75
£0.70/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Japanese style Katsu curry sauce with curry spices mix and tamarind.
  • At Blue Dragon we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your passion for food.
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Delicious with chicken dippers and chips
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Thickener (Modified Tapioca Starch), Fried Onion [Onion, Soybean Oil], Potato, Ground Curry Spices Mix (2.1%) [Mustard, Fenugreek, Coriander, Cumin, Turmeric, White Pepper, Paprika, Cinnamon], Tamarind Paste (2%), Acidity Regulators (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid), Tomato Paste, Onion Powder, Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Cumin Oil

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Refrigerate after opening and consume within 2 weeks.Best Before End: See neck of bottle.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd,
  • Leigh,
  • Lancashire,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • AB World Foods Ltd,
  • Leigh,
  • Lancashire,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
  • www.bluedragon.co.uk

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 1017kJ/240kcal
Fat 2.0g
of which saturates 0.2g
Carbohydrate 54g
of which sugars 37g
Fibre 1.0g
Protein 1.0g
Salt 1.3g

