Blue Dragon Hoisin Sauce 250Ml

Incredible
This is incredibly authentic. It is the best and the closest we have tried to our local chinese takeaway version. It also beats the other Hoisin sauce Blue Dragon do. From now on this is the one we will always buy.
Sugar, Water, Soybean Paste (22%) [Water, Ground Fermented Soybeans, Salt, Wheat Flour], Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Salt, Thickener (Modified Maize Starch), Ground Sesame Seeds, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Spices
Store in a cool, dry place. Refrigerate after opening and consume within 4 weeks.Best Before End: See neck of bottle.
Produced in Thailand
250ml ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|1307kJ/308kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|70g
|of which sugars
|60g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|2.5g
|Salt
|8.0g
