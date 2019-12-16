By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Blue Dragon Hoisin Sauce 250Ml

Blue Dragon Hoisin Sauce 250Ml
£ 1.75
£0.70/100ml

Product Description

  • Chinese-style sauce with a rich blend of soybeans.
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Water, Soybean Paste (22%) [Water, Ground Fermented Soybeans, Salt, Wheat Flour], Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Salt, Thickener (Modified Maize Starch), Ground Sesame Seeds, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Spices

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts and Peanuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Refrigerate after opening and consume within 4 weeks.Best Before End: See neck of bottle.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect drizzled over pork or veggie sausages for a sweet and sticky finish
  • Shake well before use.

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd,
  • Leigh,
  • Lancashire,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • AB World Foods Ltd,
  • Leigh,
  • Lancashire,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • www.bluedragon.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 1307kJ/308kcal
Fat 2.0g
of which saturates 0.3g
Carbohydrate 70g
of which sugars 60g
Fibre <0.5g
Protein 2.5g
Salt 8.0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Incredible

5 stars

This is incredibly authentic. It is the best and the closest we have tried to our local chinese takeaway version. It also beats the other Hoisin sauce Blue Dragon do. From now on this is the one we will always buy.

