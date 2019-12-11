By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Aromatic Herb & Sweet Plum Ketchup 265G

Heinz Aromatic Herb & Sweet Plum Ketchup 265G
£ 1.50
£0.57/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Tomato based sauce with herbs.
  • BURSTING WITH RIPE, SUN RIPENED TOMATOES AND FUSED WITH AROMATIC CHIVES, PARSLEY AND THYME, AN ELEGANT KETCHUP BALANCED WITH WARMING SPICES.
  • Pack size: 265g

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Puree 46%, Tomatoes 12%, Apple Cider Vinegar, Sugar, Tomato Juice, Honey, Red Onion Powder, Salt, Natural Onion Flavouring, Spices, Herbs 0.4% (Chives, Parsley, Thyme), Onion

Storage

After opening keep refrigerated.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG,
  • UK.
  • UK Careline 0800 52 85757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)
  • www.heinz.eu

Net Contents

265g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 479kJ
-113kcal
Fat 0.7g
of which saturates 0.1g
Carbohydrate 22g
of which sugars 20g
Protein 2.5g
Salt 1.5g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

