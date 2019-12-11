By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Roasted Garlic & Sun Dried Tomato Ketchup 265G

Heinz Roasted Garlic & Sun Dried Tomato Ketchup 265G
£ 1.50
£0.57/100g

Product Description

  • Tomato based sauce with roasted garlic extract and sundried tomato.
  • SPRINKLED WITH SUN DRIED TOMATO PIECES, THIS FLAVOURSOME KETCHUP'S DELICATE TANGINESS IS TEMPERED BY THE SWEET SUBTLETY OF ROASTED GARLIC.
  • Pack size: 265g

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Puree 68%, Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Sundried Tomatoes 3.1%, Salt, Garlic, Roasted Garlic Extract 0.4%, Acid (Malic Acid), Natural Onion Flavouring, Spices, Herb

Storage

After opening keep refrigerated.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG,
  • UK.
  • UK Careline 0800 52 85757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)
  • www.heinz.eu

Net Contents

265g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 465kJ
-110kcal
Fat 0.5g
of which saturates 0.1g
Carbohydrate 22g
of which sugars 21g
Protein 2.1g
Salt 1.6g

