Heinz Roasted Garlic & Sun Dried Tomato Ketchup 265G
Product Description
- Tomato based sauce with roasted garlic extract and sundried tomato.
- SPRINKLED WITH SUN DRIED TOMATO PIECES, THIS FLAVOURSOME KETCHUP'S DELICATE TANGINESS IS TEMPERED BY THE SWEET SUBTLETY OF ROASTED GARLIC.
- Pack size: 265g
Information
Ingredients
Tomato Puree 68%, Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Sundried Tomatoes 3.1%, Salt, Garlic, Roasted Garlic Extract 0.4%, Acid (Malic Acid), Natural Onion Flavouring, Spices, Herb
Storage
After opening keep refrigerated.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use.
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG,
- UK.
Return to
- UK Careline 0800 52 85757
- (ROI 1800 995311)
- www.heinz.eu
Net Contents
265g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|465kJ
|-
|110kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|22g
|of which sugars
|21g
|Protein
|2.1g
|Salt
|1.6g
