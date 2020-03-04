By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bull's Eye Roasted Onions Sauce 300Ml

Bull's Eye Roasted Onions Sauce 300Ml
Product Description

  • Barbecue sauce with roasted onion and smoke flavouring.
  • THIS RICH BBQ SAUCE WITH AN ONION TANG IS FLAVOUR AT FULL THROTTLE. YOUR BURGERS WILL THANK YOU FOR IT.
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Puree, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Onion 9%, Roasted Onion 6.8%, Brown Sugar, Modified Starch, Salt, Spices (contains Mustard), Colour (Plain Caramel), Natural Onion Flavouring, Smoke Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

After opening keep refrigerated.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG,
  • UK.
  • (0800 52 85757; ROI 1800 995311)

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 ml
Energy 680kJ / 160kcal
Fat 0.2g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 37g
of which sugars 32g
Protein 1.3g
Salt 1.7g

