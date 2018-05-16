By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Korean Bbq Sauce 220Ml

Heinz Korean Bbq Sauce 220Ml
£ 1.70
£0.77/100ml

Product Description

  • Sticky BBQ Sauce.
  • RICH & TANGY.
  • Pack size: 220ML

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Soy Sauce 5.5% (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt), Garlic, Modified Cornflour, Fried Onion 2.0% (Onion, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Salt), Onion 0.5%, Colour (Plain Caramel), Yeast Extract, Spices, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Chilli

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated after opening.Best before: see cap.

Number of uses

Servings per bottle - 17

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • UK Careline 0800 52 85757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)
  • heinz.co.uk

Net Contents

265g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (15g)
Energy 738kJ111kJ
-174kcal26kcal
Fat 0.9g0.1g
- of which saturates 0.4g0.1g
Carbohydrate 39g5.9g
- of which sugars 35g5.3g
Protein 1.1g0.2g
Salt 0.9g0.14g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

