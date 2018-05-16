Heinz Korean Bbq Sauce 220Ml

Product Description
- Sticky BBQ Sauce.
- RICH & TANGY.
- Pack size: 220ML
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Soy Sauce 5.5% (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt), Garlic, Modified Cornflour, Fried Onion 2.0% (Onion, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Salt), Onion 0.5%, Colour (Plain Caramel), Yeast Extract, Spices, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Chilli
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated after opening.Best before: see cap.
Number of uses
Servings per bottle - 17
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
Return to
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- UK Careline 0800 52 85757
- (ROI 1800 995311)
- heinz.co.uk
Net Contents
265g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving (15g)
|Energy
|738kJ
|111kJ
|-
|174kcal
|26kcal
|Fat
|0.9g
|0.1g
|- of which saturates
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|39g
|5.9g
|- of which sugars
|35g
|5.3g
|Protein
|1.1g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.14g
