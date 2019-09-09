By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bacardi Spiced And Cola 250Ml

Bacardi Spiced And Cola 250Ml
£ 1.80
£7.20/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Spiced and Cola Rum Mixed Drink
  • Bacardí spiced is made with rum, aged and unaged, infused with a secret blend of natural vanilla flavours, nutmeg and cinnamon spices, for a bold yet smooth finish
  • Bacardí spiced has been blended by Maestros de Ron Bacardí. This liquid has both light and deep notes, making it perfect for mixing with cola
  • Made with rum and spices
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Tasting Notes

  • This liquid has both light and deep notes, making it perfect for mixing with cola

Alcohol Units

1.3

ABV

5% vol

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Base of Can

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy Bacardí spiced & cola over ice or drink straight from a chilled can

Name and address

  • Konings NV,
  • Beringersteenweg 98,
  • 3520 Zonhoven,
  • Belgium.

Return to

  • Konings NV,
  • Beringersteenweg 98,
  • 3520 Zonhoven,
  • Belgium.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

250ml ℮

