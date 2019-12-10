Skinny Moo Peanut Butter Cream Liqueur 70Cl

Leave It On The Shelf
Wouldn't even give it a star, leave it on the shelf! Bought mine on the 23/10/19 in S London, smells like mentholated spirits and if you can bear to drink it has no peanut flavor at all.
Really delicious
I tried this at a party and was very surprised how delicious it is.
Yummy!
If you like peanut butter, you will love this!
This has a good peanut taste with the added benefit of reduced calories. It is nowhere near as thick as traditional Irish cream drinks but for me this is a good thing!
The worst ever tasting cream liqueur that I have ever tasted, why Tesco removed Feenys is beyond me, that is also what other customers are also saying. Bring back Feenys cream liqueur as the peanut Feenys is disgusting.