Skinny Moo Peanut Butter Cream Liqueur 70Cl

3(5)Write a review
Skinny Moo Peanut Butter Cream Liqueur 70Cl
£ 10.00
£14.29/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Peanut Butter Country Cream
  • Each serve contains 30% fewer calories than full fat cream liqueurs, on par with gin and vodka. As well as being gluten-free, Skinny Moo has a 12% ABV, for a lower alcohol everyday treat.
  • We blend Irish dairy cream and delicious peanut butter flavouring with Whey spirit distilled from the milk of grass-fed cows to create Skinny Moo.
  • Created in First Ireland Spirts in Abbeyleix we have been making Irish Cream and Country Cream Liqueurs for over 25 years.
  • Low calorie, fantastic tasting peanut butter country cream
  • Each 25ml serve contains only 55 calories
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk and Peanuts

Tasting Notes

  • Smooth, sweet and nutty with a velvety finish

ABV

12% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and do not expose to extreme temperatures.Once open, refrigerate and consume within 6 months.

Preparation and Usage

  • Delicious chilled, on the rocks, or in an espresso mootini.

Name and address

  • Feeney's Irish Cream Liqueur Co.,
  • PO Box 3,
  • Abbeyleix,
  • Mountrath Road,
  • Co. Laois,
  • Ireland.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

700ml ℮

5 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Leave It On The Shelf

1 stars

Wouldn't even give it a star, leave it on the shelf! Bought mine on the 23/10/19 in S London, smells like mentholated spirits and if you can bear to drink it has no peanut flavor at all.

Really delicious

5 stars

I tried this at a party and was very surprised how delicious it is.

Yummy!

5 stars

If you like peanut butter, you will love this!

This has a good peanut taste with the added benefi

4 stars

This has a good peanut taste with the added benefit of reduced calories. It is nowhere near as thick as traditional Irish cream drinks but for me this is a good thing!

The worst ever tasting cream liqueur that I have e

1 stars

The worst ever tasting cream liqueur that I have ever tasted, why Tesco removed Feenys is beyond me, that is also what other customers are also saying. Bring back Feenys cream liqueur as the peanut Feenys is disgusting.

