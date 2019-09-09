By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb & Ginger Ginger Ale 250X4

No ratings yetWrite a review
Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb & Ginger Ginger Ale 250X4
£ 6.50
£6.50/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Rhubarb & Ginger Gin Liqueur mixed with Ginger Ale and Natural Flavourings.
  • Rhubarb & Ginger Gin Liqueur infused with Pure Rhubarb & Ginger and perfectly blended with fine Ginger Ale
  • Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb and Ginger Liqueur mixed with Ginger Ale and Natural flavourings.
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

ABV

5% vol

Country

Produce of the EU

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before end: see base

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Ideally served chilled, over ice, in your favourite glass, at your favourite place, with your favourite people.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ian Macleod Distillers Ltd,
  • EH52 5BU.

Return to

  • Ian Macleod Distillers Ltd,
  • EH52 5BU.
  • www.edinburghgin.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 250ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb Gin & Ginger Ale 250Ml

£ 2.00
£8.00/litre

Offer

Tesco Low Calorie Ginger Ale 1 Litre

£ 0.50
£0.05/100ml

Offer

Fever-Tree Tonic Naturally Light 8 X 150Ml

£ 3.99
£0.33/100ml

Gordon's Premium Pink Gin & Tonic Premix 4 X 250Ml

£ 6.00
£6.00/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here