Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb & Ginger Ginger Ale 250X4

Product Description
- Rhubarb & Ginger Gin Liqueur mixed with Ginger Ale and Natural Flavourings.
- Rhubarb & Ginger Gin Liqueur infused with Pure Rhubarb & Ginger and perfectly blended with fine Ginger Ale
- Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb and Ginger Liqueur mixed with Ginger Ale and Natural flavourings.
- Pack size: 1l
Information
ABV
5% vol
Country
Produce of the EU
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best before end: see base
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Ideally served chilled, over ice, in your favourite glass, at your favourite place, with your favourite people.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Ian Macleod Distillers Ltd,
- EH52 5BU.
Return to
- Ian Macleod Distillers Ltd,
- EH52 5BU.
- www.edinburghgin.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 250ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020