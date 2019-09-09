By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Limehouse Pink Gin & Tonic 250Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Limehouse Pink Gin & Tonic 250Ml
£ 1.80
£7.20/litre

Offer

  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Gordon's Pink Gin & Tonic Premix 250Ml

£ 1.80
£7.20/litre

Offer

Greenalls Wild Berry Pink Gin & Tonic 250Ml

£ 1.80
£7.20/litre

Offer

Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb Gin & Ginger Ale 250Ml

£ 2.00
£8.00/litre

Offer

Mistral Gin & Tonic Provence 250Ml

£ 2.25
£9.00/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here