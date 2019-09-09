Greenalls Blueberry Gin And Tonic 250Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Blueberry Gin & Tonic
- I want you to colour me blue
- Greenall's, The Original London Dry Gin, is expertly mixed with Indian Tonic Water to create the perfect ready-to-serve gin and tonic.
- Greenall's is the Original London Dry Gin, proudly distilled for over 250 years in the world's oldest gin distillery, by the craftsmanship of seven generations of Master Distiller. The Greenall's range of ready to drink cocktails are designed to make the perfectly mixed drink that little bit easier.
- Ready to drink blueberry gin & tonic can
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Greenall's Gin (12.5%), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings (including Quinine), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Sucralose), Colours (Ponceau 4R, Brilliant Blue)
Alcohol Units
1.3
ABV
5% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before End - See Base of Can
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- G&J Greenall's,
- Warrington,
- WA3 6PH,
- UK.
Return to
- G&J Greenall's,
- Warrington,
- WA3 6PH,
- UK.
- greenallsgin.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019