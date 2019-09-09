By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Greenalls Wild Berry Pink Gin & Tonic 250Ml

£ 1.80
£7.20/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Wild Berry Pink Gin & Tonic
  • Pink isn't a colour it's a state of mind
  • Greenall's Wild Berry Pink Gin is expertly mixed with Indian Tonic Water to create the perfect ready-to-serve gin and tonic.
  • Greenall's is the Original London Dry Gin, proudly distilled for over 250 years in the world's oldest gin distillery, by the craftsmanship of seven generations of Master Distiller. The Greenall's range of ready to drink cocktails are designed to make the perfectly mixed drink that little bit easier.
  • Ready to drink wild berry pink gin & tonic can
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Greenall's Gin (12.5%), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings (including Quinine), Preservative (Sodium Benzoate) Sweetener (Sucralose), Colour (Carmoisine)

Alcohol Units

1.3

ABV

5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End - See Base of Can

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • G&J Greenall's,
  • Warrington,
  • WA3 6PH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • G&J Greenall's,
  • Warrington,
  • WA3 6PH,
  • UK.
  • greenallsgin.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

250ml ℮

