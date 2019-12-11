Encona Thai Sweet Chill Mayonnaise 285Ml
Product Description
- Thai Sweet Chilli Mayo
- For recipe inspiration visit www.enconasauces.co.uk
- Explore a taste of the Far-East with Encona Thai Sweet Chilli Mayonnaise. Inspired by a classic Thai recipe and using our beloved Thai sweet chilli sauce, the universal favourite combines an authentic blend of chillies, garlic and lime juice. A delicious, spicy sauce with a sweet chilli flavour, it is a great addition to all your favourite everyday foods.
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Taste explorers
- Contains natural chillies, so colour may vary
- Free from MSG
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 285ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Rapeseed Oil (23.5%), Spirit Vinegar, Sweet Chilli Seasoning (5.6%) (Sugar, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Cornflour, Salt, Maltodextrin, Dried Garlic, Chilli (3%), Cayenne Pepper (2.5%) Ginger, Chilli Blend (2.5%) (Chilli (80%), Cumin, Salt, Garlic, Oregano), Liquorice Powder, Flavouring, Acid (Citric Acid)), Sugar, Salt, Egg Yolk Powder (1.98%), Modified Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Acid (Acetic Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Paprika Extract)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs
Storage
For best flavour, store in the fridge once opened and consume within 4 weeks.
Produce of
Bottled in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Great as a condiment with meat, fish and vegetables. Perfect for dipping your fries or adding to a wrap for a delicious zingy flavour. Try it with a salad, drizzled into your sandwich or just a tasty table sauce.
Additives
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- Bottled for:
- Grace Foods UK,
- Grace House,
- WGC. Herts.,
- AL7 1HW.
Return to
Net Contents
285ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|1097kJ/265kcal
|Fat
|25g
|Of which Saturates
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|9.3g
|Of which Sugars
|6.6g
|Protein
|0.9g
|Salt
|1.98g
Using Product Information
