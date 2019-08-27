By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Levi Roots Reggaenaise Jerk Mayonnaise 250Ml

3(1)Write a review
Levi Roots Reggaenaise Jerk Mayonnaise 250Ml
£ 2.00
£0.80/100g

Product Description

  • Mayonnaise with Levi Roots Reggae Reggae Sauce.
  • Joins us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/OfficialLeviRoots
  • Visit: www.leviroots.com for recipe ideas and cooking inspiration
  • My signature Reggae Reggae sauce mixed with smooth creamy mayonnaise to give a tongue tinglin' Jerk twist to your favourite dishes. Put some music in your food by squeezing in a sandwich or trying as a dip with sweet potato fries.
  • More Love!
  • Levi Roots
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Put some music in your food
  • Liven up your sarnie
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Reggae Reggae Sauce (35%) [Water, Sugar, Barley Malt Vinegar, Concentrated Tomato Paste, Onion Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Red Scotch Bonnet Chilli Purée [Scotch Bonnet Chilli Peppers, Salt, Acid (Acetic Acid)], Garlic Purée, Colour (Plain Caramel), Salt, Ginger Purée, Allspice, Spring Onion, Ground Black Pepper, Black Pepper, Herbs, Paprika, Coriander, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Dried Basil, Thyme], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Free Range Egg Yolk Powder (1.3%), Salt, Mustard Powder, Preservatives (Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulators (Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Antioxidants (Extracts of Rosemary, Calcium Disodium EDTA), Turmeric

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts, Nuts, Milk, Soya and Celery

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, close cap, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 weeks.Best Before: See top of packaging.

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1165kJ/281kcal
Fat 23g
of which saturates 1.8g
Carbohydrate 17g
of which sugars 14g
Protein 0.7g
Salt 1.3g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

MAKE YOUR OWN

3 stars

Make your own with a bottle of sauce and mayo,have it as strong or weak to your own taste,plus it's cheaper

Usually bought next

Blue Dragon Sriracha Mayonnaise 250Ml

£ 2.00
£0.80/100g

Hellmann's Real Squeezy Mayonnaise 750Ml

£ 2.00
£0.27/100ml

Offer

Heinz Top Down Squeezy Tomato Ketchup Sauce 910G

£ 2.50
£0.28/100g

Offer

Tesco Tomato Ketchup Squeezy Bottle 990G

£ 1.00
£0.10/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here