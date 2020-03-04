Blue Dragon Gochujang Chilli Sauce 250Ml

If you love it Hot & Spicy it's a must buy & try.
I usually buy the korean gochujang paste but fair play this is just as good and Hot to make our favourite Spicy Korean Pork 😍 I chucked this sauce in an oven dish with 1tbsp brown sugar, 2 pealed and chopped pears an a tbsp of soy, mix together. I used Tesco's pork shoulder steaks (which where perfectly quick for this recipe) cover and rub in the sauce... I covered with foil and left for 30mins (rushing) but over night is best. Then into the oven on gas mark6 for 40-45mins turning halfway. I cooked for another 5-10mins uncovered so it's more sticky and pork kinda crispy. Serve with rice and broccoli or green beans. Amazing I promise.