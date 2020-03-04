By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Blue Dragon Gochujang Chilli Sauce 250Ml

5(1)Write a review
Blue Dragon Gochujang Chilli Sauce 250Ml
£ 1.75
£0.70/100ml

Product Description

  • Korean Style Hot Red Chilli Sauce with Gochujang Hot Pepper Paste
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • At Blue Dragon, we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your passion for food.
  • Chilli rating - medium - 1
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Gochujang Hot Pepper Paste (15%) [Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Water, Red Chilli Seasoning [Red Chilli Powder, Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder], Deffated Soybean Powder, Salt, Wheat, Rice, Rice Wine, Barley], Salt, Thickener (Modified Maize Starch), Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Onion, Garlic, Ginger Powder

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds, Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Refrigerate after opening and consume within 4 weeks.Best Before End: See neck of bottle.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Add a spicy sweet heat to chicken wings or cauliflower bites.
  • Shake well before use.

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd,
  • Leigh,
  • Lancashire,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • AB World Foods Ltd,
  • Leigh,
  • Lancashire,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • www.bluedragon.co.uk

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 1059kJ/249kcal
Fat <0.5g
of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrate 60g
of which sugars 38g
Fibre 1.1g
Protein 0.9g
Salt 6.5g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

If you love it Hot & Spicy it's a must buy & try.

5 stars

I usually buy the korean gochujang paste but fair play this is just as good and Hot to make our favourite Spicy Korean Pork 😍 I chucked this sauce in an oven dish with 1tbsp brown sugar, 2 pealed and chopped pears an a tbsp of soy, mix together. I used Tesco's pork shoulder steaks (which where perfectly quick for this recipe) cover and rub in the sauce... I covered with foil and left for 30mins (rushing) but over night is best. Then into the oven on gas mark6 for 40-45mins turning halfway. I cooked for another 5-10mins uncovered so it's more sticky and pork kinda crispy. Serve with rice and broccoli or green beans. Amazing I promise.

Helpful little swaps

Wicked Kitchen Wicked Sriracha Sauce 250Ml

£ 1.75
£0.70/100ml

Blue Dragon Katsu Curry Sauce 250Ml

£ 1.75
£0.70/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here