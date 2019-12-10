By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Absolut Grapefruit 40% 70Cl

image 1 of Absolut Grapefruit 40% 70Cl
£ 15.00
£21.43/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • A superb vodka with a taste of pink grapefruit.
  • Absolut since 1879.
  • This citrus twist is an Absolut classic
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Sweden

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced and bottled in Åhus, Sweden

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • The Absolut Company AB,
  • 117 97 Stockholm,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • absolut.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

700ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

