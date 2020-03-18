Carousel Tesco Grocery Delivery Van

All the food inside the van was past its date for
Fantastic
Brought for my 4 year old he loves it and has played with everyday. We have the m and a little shopping so he uses them with it and fills the baskets up. Hours of fun would def recommend.
Quality and cute toy
I bought my 4 year old this for Christmas, it got delivered with my shopping and the lovely driver hid it so I could sneak it away without my son seeing! It’s been one of his favourite presents, he plays with it every day and shows it off to everyone, including the delivery driver every week! Very good quality and the little removable baskets are great
Best Christmas present
I got this for my Grandson for Christmas and he loves it.