Carousel Tesco Grocery Delivery Van

  • Make sure the Tesco home deliveries arrive on time with the Carousel Grocery Delivery Van! Speed around town at the touch of a button with forwards and reverse drive, and once you've reached your destination open the side shutter door to drop off the home delivery crates. With four buttons activating the working headlights and realistic sounds - start up the engine, honk the horn, warn pedestrians with the reversing beep, and when you are ready to make delivery listen to the shutter opening and doorbell ringing to let them know you have arrived. Featuring working headlights, opening side shutter door, opening rear double doors, forward and reverse motorisation, and realistic lights and sounds, this fantastic Carousel Grocery Delivery Van is a perfect gift for your little one, with every delivery journey creating countless hours of imaginative and creative fun, playing with friends and exploring the hustle and bustle of working life. Aiding the development of your little one social and fine motor skills as they are the perfect size for little hands to push along. Suitable for ages 3+
  • Suitable for children from 3 years
  • Motorised forwards and backwards movement
  • Includes 6 delivery crates
  • Opening side shutter door
  • Opening rear double doors
  • Working headlights
  • Realistic delivery van sounds
  • Aids your child's cognitive and social development
  • Inspires imagination

All the food inside the van was past its date for

All the food inside the van was past its date for use, the potatoes were growing roots, and the ice cream had melted.

Fantastic

Brought for my 4 year old he loves it and has played with everyday. We have the m and a little shopping so he uses them with it and fills the baskets up. Hours of fun would def recommend.

Quality and cute toy

I bought my 4 year old this for Christmas, it got delivered with my shopping and the lovely driver hid it so I could sneak it away without my son seeing! It’s been one of his favourite presents, he plays with it every day and shows it off to everyone, including the delivery driver every week! Very good quality and the little removable baskets are great

Best Christmas present

I got this for my Grandson for Christmas and he loves it.

