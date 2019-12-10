By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Siren's Call Jamaican Spiced Rum 70Cl

2(1)Write a review
Siren's Call Jamaican Spiced Rum 70Cl
£ 15.00
£21.43/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Caribbean Spiced Rum
  • Find us on Facebook and Instagram
  • This is Siren's Call Caribbean Spiced Rum.
  • A delicious ode to the spirited rum runners who rewrote their fate after being lured into treacherous shallows.
  • On a quest for the finest spiced rum recipe, these heroes of the high water battled ambush and stormy Caribbean seas. Tempted to their peril by the Siren's Call, this silky full-bodied rum is a hearty nod to their legacy.
  • Led by ginger on the nose and palate, this delicate blend of exotic spices is sure to stir the senses. Sip neat or add a mixer, but always follow the call.
  • A delicate blended of ginger & exotic island spices
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

26.25

ABV

37.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Hellshire Ltd,
  • c/o Titchfield House,
  • 69/85 Tabernacle St,
  • EC2A 4BD.

Return to

  • Hellshire Ltd,
  • c/o Titchfield House,
  • 69/85 Tabernacle St,
  • EC2A 4BD.
  • SirensCall.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Not very spiced and not like rum

2 stars

Very bland flavour, which gets completely lost when mixed with coke. You could drink it neat, but it doesn’t really taste of rum either.

Usually bought next

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Bombay Sapphire Gin 1 Litre

£ 18.00
£18.00/litre

Offer

Pepsi Max 24 X 330Ml

£ 8.00
£0.10/100ml

Coca Cola 1.5Ltr

£ 1.95
£0.13/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here