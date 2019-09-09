Malibu Fizzy Pink Lemonade 250Ml
- Malibu Fizzy Pink Lemonade made with Carribbean rum, coconut and pink lemonade flavours.
*New* Malibu Fizzy Pink Lemonade can, the perfect drink to be enjoyed on the go and at picnics and BBQs.
- Malibu is the world's number one coconut flavoured rum. The Caribbean rum base is produced at the West Indies Rum Distillery, a world renowned distillery founded in 1893. Every drop is filled with sun, music, beaches, parties, new friends, love, and adventures. Malibu liberates the spirit of summer.
- Pack size: 25cl
1.3
5% vol
Spirits
Ambient
Best Before End: See Base of the Can.
- Serve chilled for a refreshing taste.
- The Absolut Company AB,
- 117 97 Stockholm,
- Sweden.
- www.malibudrinks.com
18 Years
250ml
