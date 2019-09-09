By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Malibu Fizzy Pink Lemonade 250Ml

Malibu Fizzy Pink Lemonade 250Ml
£ 1.80
£7.20/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Malibu Fizzy Pink Lemonade made with Carribbean rum, coconut and pink lemonade flavours.
  • *New* Malibu Fizzy Pink Lemonade can, the perfect drink to be enjoyed on the go and at picnics and BBQs. Made with Carribbean rum, coconut and pink lemonade, this sparkling pre-mixed drink is bursting with the taste of summer ready to be served chilled… Delicious!
  • Malibu is the world's number one coconut flavoured rum. The Caribbean rum base is produced at the West Indies Rum Distillery, a world renowned distillery founded in 1893. Every drop is filled with sun, music, beaches, parties, new friends, love, and adventures. Malibu liberates the spirit of summer.
  • Pack size: 25cl

Information

Alcohol Units

1.3

ABV

5% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Base of the Can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled for a refreshing taste.

Name and address

  • The Absolut Company AB,
  • 117 97 Stockholm,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • www.malibudrinks.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

250ml

Using Product Information

