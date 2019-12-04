Jus-Rol Sourdough Pizza Base 400G

Got a nice big pizza out of this by following the
Got a nice big pizza out of this by following the instructions on the packet and taking it out of the fridge about 20 minutes before beginning to stretch and shape it. Cooked a bit faster than it said, which was handy. (Might be my oven temp was high? The dial on it isn't at all clear!) Have bought more.
Bring back the pre rolled
Tastes fine but a right faff! Our local Tesco (Inverurie) have stopped stocking their pre-rolled bases with grease proof paper so we've been forced to start using these. Ok when hubby home to help but as busy mum of 3 don't have time nor inclination to knead dough before making a quick dinner.
Avoid
Do not waste your money on this. Was not like real sourdough when cooked.
Our Favourite
This is our favourite pizza base ever - lovely sourdough taste without all the fuss of making sourdough at home. Follow the instructions and its just as easy as putting any pizza in the oven.
Great taste, would buy again, careful on portions
Very good quality, great taste and nice light pizza base. Gets 4 stars instead of 5 as the portion sizing is a bit misleading - it reckons 8 portions of 30 cm pizza in a pack, I think that you will struggle to get that from it. I would say its more like 4 portions per pack.
Pointless item
Yeast in sourdough?? Sourdough is supposed to be yeast free so it is gentler on the guy. What is the point of this item??
High hopes but.... disappointing
I had really high hopes for this pizza base after trying the alternatives. But... it's impossible to roll out into the desired base... and yes I followed the instructions. I am happy to stand corrected if the Jus-Rol team can advise. Disappointing
Fantastic - real sourdough pizza in moments
Great quality - Really seemed handmade and the sourdough dough was much better tasting than normal dough.