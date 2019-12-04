By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jus-Rol Sourdough Pizza Base 400G

3(8)Write a review
Jus-Rol Sourdough Pizza Base 400G
1/8 of pizza base (50g) uncooked contains:
  • Energy532 kJ 126 kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.9g
    3%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.85g
    14%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1065kJ / 252kcal

Product Description

  • Chilled uncooked Sourdough pizza base
  • Jus-Rol Ready To Bake pastry makes it easy to bake croissants, cinnamon swirls and pains au chocolat.
  • Jus-Rol Ready to bake pastry is freshly baked in minutes.
  • So easy to bake a pastry, croissant, cinammon swirl or pain au chocolat for breakfast or as a snack.
  • Freshly baked in minutes!
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Olive Oil (3%), Sourdough (3%) (Wheat Flour, Water), Salt, Alcohol, Deactivated Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. When opened use immediately. Do not freeze.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove the product from the fridge at least 15 minutes before preparation. Preheat the oven at 200°C (180°C for fan assisted ovens / Gas Mark 6).
  • 1. Put some flour on your hands and on the work surface. Open the bag and take out the dough.
  • 2. Using your finger tips, press the dough in the center and push outwards to form the edges. Don't use a rolling pin, as this will damage the dough.
  • 3. Pick up the dough by holding one edge in each hand and allow it to hang vertically, the weight of the dough will make it stretch and become thinner. Rotate your hands around the edges, allowing the dough to stretch each time, until you have achieved the desired thickness for your pizza base (approx. 30 cm in diameter).
  • 4. Place the pizza base on a baking tray lined with non-stick baking paper and cover with the ingredients of your choice.
  • 5. Bake the pizza for 20-25 minutes (or until the edges are golden brown and toppings are fully cooked).

Number of uses

Contains 8 portions

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • General Mills UK Ltd,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • At Jus-Rol™ we love pastry and we hope you do too.
  • To get in touch you can phone or contact us via our website.
  • Freephone Monday-Friday 9am-6pm
  • 0800 028 0089 (UK only)
  • www.jusrol.co.uk
  • 1-800 535 115 (ROI only)
  • www.jusrol.ie
  • General Mills UK Ltd,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(uncooked) Per 100g(uncooked) 1/8 of pizza base (50g)%* (50g)
Energy 1065kJ / 252kcal532kJ / 126kcal6%
Fat 3.7g1.9g3%
of which saturates 0.5g0.2g1%
Carbohydrate 45.3g22.7g9%
of which sugars 1.0g0.5g1%
Fibre 1.2g0.6g-
Protein 7.0g3.5g7%
Salt 1.70g0.85g14%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---

8 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Got a nice big pizza out of this by following the

4 stars

Got a nice big pizza out of this by following the instructions on the packet and taking it out of the fridge about 20 minutes before beginning to stretch and shape it. Cooked a bit faster than it said, which was handy. (Might be my oven temp was high? The dial on it isn't at all clear!) Have bought more.

Bring back the pre rolled

2 stars

Tastes fine but a right faff! Our local Tesco (Inverurie) have stopped stocking their pre-rolled bases with grease proof paper so we've been forced to start using these. Ok when hubby home to help but as busy mum of 3 don't have time nor inclination to knead dough before making a quick dinner.

Avoid

1 stars

Do not waste your money on this. Was not like real sourdough when cooked.

Our Favourite

5 stars

This is our favourite pizza base ever - lovely sourdough taste without all the fuss of making sourdough at home. Follow the instructions and its just as easy as putting any pizza in the oven.

Great taste, would buy again, careful on portions

4 stars

Very good quality, great taste and nice light pizza base. Gets 4 stars instead of 5 as the portion sizing is a bit misleading - it reckons 8 portions of 30 cm pizza in a pack, I think that you will struggle to get that from it. I would say its more like 4 portions per pack.

Pointless item

1 stars

Yeast in sourdough?? Sourdough is supposed to be yeast free so it is gentler on the guy. What is the point of this item??

High hopes but.... disappointing

1 stars

I had really high hopes for this pizza base after trying the alternatives. But... it's impossible to roll out into the desired base... and yes I followed the instructions. I am happy to stand corrected if the Jus-Rol team can advise. Disappointing

Fantastic - real sourdough pizza in moments

5 stars

Great quality - Really seemed handmade and the sourdough dough was much better tasting than normal dough.

