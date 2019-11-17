Blue Dragon Sriracha Mayonnaise 250Ml

Tasty for tuna and pasta
This Sriracha mayonnaise is great for adding to tuna and pasta, best make night before and keep in fridge
Water, Rapeseed Oil, Thai Sriracha Sauce (22%) [Pickled Red Chillies (Red Chillies, Salt, Acid (Acetic Acid)), Water, Sugar, Minced Garlic, Salt, Acid (Acetic Acid), Thickener (Modified Maize Starch), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Colour (Paprika Extract)], Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Free Range Egg Yolk Powder (1%), Salt, Mustard Powder, Acidity Regulators (Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservatives (Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidants (Extracts of Rosemary, Calcium Disodium EDTA), Turmeric
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, close cap, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 weeks.Best Before: See top of packaging.
250g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1222 kJ/296 kcal
|Fat
|28 g
|of which saturates
|2.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|10 g
|of which sugars
|6.7 g
|Protein
|0.8 g
|Salt
|1.9 g
