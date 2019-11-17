By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Blue Dragon Sriracha Mayonnaise 250Ml

5(1)Write a review
Blue Dragon Sriracha Mayonnaise 250Ml
£ 2.00
£0.80/100g

Product Description

  • Mayonnaise with Thai Sriracha sauce.
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Our spicy Thai Sriracha sauce mixed with smooth creamy mayonnaise, perfect for livening up wraps and salads.
  • At Blue Dragon, we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your passion for food.
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil, Thai Sriracha Sauce (22%) [Pickled Red Chillies (Red Chillies, Salt, Acid (Acetic Acid)), Water, Sugar, Minced Garlic, Salt, Acid (Acetic Acid), Thickener (Modified Maize Starch), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Colour (Paprika Extract)], Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Free Range Egg Yolk Powder (1%), Salt, Mustard Powder, Acidity Regulators (Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservatives (Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidants (Extracts of Rosemary, Calcium Disodium EDTA), Turmeric

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds, Peanuts, Nuts, Milk, Soya and Celery

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, close cap, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 weeks.Best Before: See top of packaging.

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • AB World Foods Ltd,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
  • www.bluedragon.co.uk

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1222 kJ/296 kcal
Fat 28 g
of which saturates 2.1 g
Carbohydrate 10 g
of which sugars 6.7 g
Protein 0.8 g
Salt 1.9 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty for tuna and pasta

5 stars

This Sriracha mayonnaise is great for adding to tuna and pasta, best make night before and keep in fridge

Usually bought next

Levi Roots Reggaenaise Jerk Mayonnaise 250Ml

£ 2.00
£0.80/100g

Blue Dragon Sweet Chilli Dipping Sauce 380G

£ 2.00
£0.53/100g

Nandos Squeezy Perinaise 265G

£ 1.85
£0.70/100g

Hellmann's Light Squeezy Mayonnaise 750Ml

£ 2.00
£0.27/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here