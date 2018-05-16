By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Warburtons Gluten Free Crumpets 2 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
Warburtons Gluten Free Crumpets 2 Pack
£ 1.00
£0.50/each
Each crumpet contains
  • Energy515kJ 123kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt1.04g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 706kJ

Product Description

  • 2 Gluten Free Crumpets
  • Find us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and YouTube
  • Toast me
  • Gluten, wheat and milk free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Halal - HFA Approved

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rice Flour, Maize Starch, Raising Agents: E500, Ascorbic Acid, E450, Potato Starch, Whole Egg Powder, Egg White Powder, Preservatives: Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate, Salt, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs
  • Free From: Gluten, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated.Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible. For 'Best Before' date see pack.

Name and address

  • Warburtons Ltd.,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • Freephone 0800 243684
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Warburtons Ltd.,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.
  • warburtonsglutenfree.com

Net Contents

2 x Crumpets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average crumpet (73g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy 706kJ515kJ8400kJ
-168kcal123kcal2000kcal
Fat 1.4g1.0g70g
of which saturates 0.5g0.4g20g
Carbohydrate 33.4g24.4g260g
of which sugars 1.5g1.1g90g
Fibre 1.4g1.0g
Protein 4.0g2.9g50g
Salt 1.43g1.04g6g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Crumpets 8 Pack

£ 0.50
£0.06/each

Warburtons Crumpets 6 Pack

£ 0.90
£0.15/each

Warburtons Crumpets 9 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.11/each

Tesco Free From Fusilli Pasta 500G

£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here