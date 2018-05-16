Warburtons Gluten Free Crumpets 2 Pack

- Energy515kJ 123kcal6%
- Fat1.0g1%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars1.1g1%
- Salt1.04g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 706kJ
Product Description
- 2 Gluten Free Crumpets
- Find us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and YouTube
- Toast me
- Gluten, wheat and milk free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher - KLBD
- Halal - HFA Approved
Information
Ingredients
Water, Rice Flour, Maize Starch, Raising Agents: E500, Ascorbic Acid, E450, Potato Starch, Whole Egg Powder, Egg White Powder, Preservatives: Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate, Salt, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs
- Free From: Gluten, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated.Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible. For 'Best Before' date see pack.
Name and address
- Warburtons Ltd.,
- Hereford Street,
- Bolton,
- BL1 8JB.
Return to
- Customer Care
- Freephone 0800 243684
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
- Warburtons Ltd.,
- Hereford Street,
- Bolton,
- BL1 8JB.
- warburtonsglutenfree.com
Net Contents
2 x Crumpets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g of product
|Per average crumpet (73g)
|Reference Intake (Adult)
|Energy
|706kJ
|515kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|168kcal
|123kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|1.0g
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.4g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|33.4g
|24.4g
|260g
|of which sugars
|1.5g
|1.1g
|90g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.0g
|Protein
|4.0g
|2.9g
|50g
|Salt
|1.43g
|1.04g
|6g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019