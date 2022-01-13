We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Always Discreet Xlge Incont Pants 7 Pk1

4.8(49)
£11.09

£1.58/each

Always Discreet Xlge Incont Pants 7 Pk1
Bladder leaks shouldn’t hold you back. With Always Discreet Incontinence Underwear Plus XL, you can continue with your day as normal, even when you experience large amounts of leaks caused by sudden urges. The super-absorbent underwear is dermatologically tested, soft on skin, and has RapidDry technology to help lock away bladder leaks and odours in seconds. The Double LeakGuards help stop leaks where they happen most. With 360° FormFit shape and a comfortable design core for a smooth and comfortable fit, you’ll be able to walk with confidence. Try Always Discreet Incontinence Underwear Plus XL. Also suitable for post-patrum incontinence. If you are looking for different colours & incredible discretion, choose our Always Discreet Boutique Underwear, available in Black & Beige colours.
Locks bladder leaks & odours in seconds. Ideal for large amounts of leaks, up to a full bladderMade differently – Super-absorbent RapidDry core that turns liquid to gel and locks it away. Giving you up to 100% protection & discretionOdour Lock to block odour generated malodourDermatologically testedDouble LeakGuards to help stop leaks where they happen the mostFlexible ComfortCore & 360° FormFit design for a smooth & comfortable fitHigh waist pants to hug your curvesSize XL: UK 22-28. EU 54-62. 120-160cm

