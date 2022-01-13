Always Discreet Xlge Incont Pants 7 Pk1

Bladder leaks shouldn’t hold you back. With Always Discreet Incontinence Underwear Plus XL, you can continue with your day as normal, even when you experience large amounts of leaks caused by sudden urges. The super-absorbent underwear is dermatologically tested, soft on skin, and has RapidDry technology to help lock away bladder leaks and odours in seconds. The Double LeakGuards help stop leaks where they happen most. With 360° FormFit shape and a comfortable design core for a smooth and comfortable fit, you’ll be able to walk with confidence. Try Always Discreet Incontinence Underwear Plus XL. Also suitable for post-patrum incontinence. If you are looking for different colours & incredible discretion, choose our Always Discreet Boutique Underwear, available in Black & Beige colours.