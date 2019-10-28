Tesco Katsu Chicken & Hoisin Duck Sushi 134G

Tastes great.
This selection is great my only complaint would be that you don't get a lot of soy sauce and it's not enough really
Healthy, tasty treat
One of my new favourite treats. Fresh, healthy, tasty, well made
Typical values per 100g: Energy 693kJ / 164kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked White Sushi Rice [Water, White Rice, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil], Duck (6%), Chicken Breast (5%), Cucumber, Wheat Flour, Spring Onion, Soy Sauce Bottle [Water, Soya Bean, Wheat, Salt, Ethanol, Vinegar], Spinach, Palm Oil, Sugar, White Sesame Seeds, Nori Seaweed, Black Sesame Seeds, Rice Vinegar, Cornflour, Onion, Brown Sugar, Ginger Purée, Salt, Coconut Extract, Garlic Purée, Soya Bean, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Wine, Concentrated Plum Juice, Plum, Tomato Paste, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Gluten, Chicken Extract, Corn Starch, Cane Molasses, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cayenne Pepper, Red Chilli Purée, Coriander, Cinnamon, Ginger, Cumin, Turmeric, Tomato Purée, Star Anise, Fennel, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Yeast, Dextrose, Clove Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Onion Powder, Aniseed, Dried Garlic, Tamarind Paste, Garlic Powder, Carrot, Leek, Parsley, Garlic, White Peppercorns, Bay Leaf, Paprika, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid, Lactic Acid).
Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.
Produced in the U.K. using chicken from Thailand and duck from the U.K.
Pack contains 1 serving
Label. Paper widely recycled Base. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling
134g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (134g)
|Energy
|693kJ / 164kcal
|929kJ / 220kcal
|Fat
|3.6g
|4.8g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|26.9g
|36.0g
|Sugars
|3.9g
|5.2g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.2g
|Protein
|5.7g
|7.6g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
