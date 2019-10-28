By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Katsu Chicken & Hoisin Duck Sushi 134G

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Katsu Chicken & Hoisin Duck Sushi 134G
£ 2.75
£2.06/100g

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy929kJ 220kcal
    11%
  • Fat4.8g
    7%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars5.2g
    6%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 693kJ / 164kcal

Product Description

  • 3 Hoisin duck, cucumber and spring onion mini California rolls with a white sesame seed coating, 3 katsu breaded chicken breast and spinach mini California rolls with a black sesame seed coating and 1 bottle of soy sauce.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • A taste of Japan Chicken California rolls, Duck California rolls.
  • A taste of Japan Chicken California rolls, Duck California rolls.
  • Pack size: 134g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked White Sushi Rice [Water, White Rice, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil], Duck (6%), Chicken Breast (5%), Cucumber, Wheat Flour, Spring Onion, Soy Sauce Bottle [Water, Soya Bean, Wheat, Salt, Ethanol, Vinegar], Spinach, Palm Oil, Sugar, White Sesame Seeds, Nori Seaweed, Black Sesame Seeds, Rice Vinegar, Cornflour, Onion, Brown Sugar, Ginger Purée, Salt, Coconut Extract, Garlic Purée, Soya Bean, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Wine, Concentrated Plum Juice, Plum, Tomato Paste, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Gluten, Chicken Extract, Corn Starch, Cane Molasses, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cayenne Pepper, Red Chilli Purée, Coriander, Cinnamon, Ginger, Cumin, Turmeric, Tomato Purée, Star Anise, Fennel, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Yeast, Dextrose, Clove Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Onion Powder, Aniseed, Dried Garlic, Tamarind Paste, Garlic Powder, Carrot, Leek, Parsley, Garlic, White Peppercorns, Bay Leaf, Paprika, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid, Lactic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from Thailand and duck from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • For best results remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before eating.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled Base. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

134g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (134g)
Energy693kJ / 164kcal929kJ / 220kcal
Fat3.6g4.8g
Saturates1.1g1.4g
Carbohydrate26.9g36.0g
Sugars3.9g5.2g
Fibre0.9g1.2g
Protein5.7g7.6g
Salt0.6g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tastes great.

5 stars

This selection is great my only complaint would be that you don't get a lot of soy sauce and it's not enough really

Healthy, tasty treat

5 stars

One of my new favourite treats. Fresh, healthy, tasty, well made

Usually bought next

Pepsi Max 500Ml

£ 1.10
£0.22/100ml

Offer

Naked Blue Machine Blueberry Smoothie 360Ml

£ 2.36
£0.66/100ml

Offer

Tesco Smoked Salmon Sushi 58G

£ 1.00
£1.73/100g

Offer

Maltesers Kingsize 58.5G

£ 0.80
£1.37/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here