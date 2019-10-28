By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Vegetable Sushi 127G

£ 2.75
£2.17/100g

Offer

Each pack (127g)
  • Energy723kJ 171kcal
    9%
  • Fat1.7g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars6.7g
    7%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 569kJ / 134kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Ginger and chilli edamame and pepper mini California rolls with a shichimi and sesame seed coating, 3 pepper hosomaki, 1 chargrilled pepper and quinoa nigiri, 1 edamame, coriander and quinoa mixed nigiri, and 1 bottle of soy sauce.
  • A taste of Japan Rolled vegetable California rolls, mixed nigiri and pepper hosomaki.
  • The allergens in this product have changed.
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 127g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked White Sushi Rice [Water, White Rice, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil], Cooked White Sushi Rice with Quinoa [Water, Quinoa, Pepper (12%), Edamame Soya Beans (5%), Soy Sauce Bottle [Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Vinegar, Ethanol], Nori Seaweed, Coriander, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Brown Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Red Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Ginger Purée, White Sesame Seeds, Black Sesame Seeds, Dried Red Pepper, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Lemongrass, Salt, Yeast Extract, Lime Leaf, Galangal, Maltodextrin, Coconut Extract, Orange Peel, Ginger Powder, Soya Bean, Coriander Seed, Chilli Powder, Turmeric, Onion, Paprika, Onion Powder, Sea Salt, Chilli Flakes.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • For best results remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before eating.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling Base. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

127g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (127g)
Energy569kJ / 134kcal723kJ / 171kcal
Fat1.4g1.7g
Saturates0.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate26.7g33.9g
Sugars5.3g6.7g
Fibre1.1g1.4g
Protein3.3g4.2g
Salt0.5g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

