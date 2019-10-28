Tesco Vegetable Sushi 127G
- Energy723kJ 171kcal9%
- Fat1.7g2%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars6.7g7%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 569kJ / 134kcal
Product Description
- 2 Ginger and chilli edamame and pepper mini California rolls with a shichimi and sesame seed coating, 3 pepper hosomaki, 1 chargrilled pepper and quinoa nigiri, 1 edamame, coriander and quinoa mixed nigiri, and 1 bottle of soy sauce.
- A taste of Japan Rolled vegetable California rolls, mixed nigiri and pepper hosomaki.
- The allergens in this product have changed.
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 127g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked White Sushi Rice [Water, White Rice, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil], Cooked White Sushi Rice with Quinoa [Water, Quinoa, Pepper (12%), Edamame Soya Beans (5%), Soy Sauce Bottle [Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Vinegar, Ethanol], Nori Seaweed, Coriander, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Brown Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Red Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Ginger Purée, White Sesame Seeds, Black Sesame Seeds, Dried Red Pepper, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Lemongrass, Salt, Yeast Extract, Lime Leaf, Galangal, Maltodextrin, Coconut Extract, Orange Peel, Ginger Powder, Soya Bean, Coriander Seed, Chilli Powder, Turmeric, Onion, Paprika, Onion Powder, Sea Salt, Chilli Flakes.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- For best results remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before eating.
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 serving
Recycling info
Label. Paper widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling Base. Plastic check local recycling
Name and address
Net Contents
127g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (127g)
|Energy
|569kJ / 134kcal
|723kJ / 171kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|1.7g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|26.7g
|33.9g
|Sugars
|5.3g
|6.7g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.4g
|Protein
|3.3g
|4.2g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
