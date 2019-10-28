Tesco Salmon & Tuna Sushi 136G

Good Sushi
Good quality and disagree with negative comments the rice is lovely and just as it should be i.e. sticky . I have had this several times and it is really nice sushi although the tuna is clearly cooked it balances well with the smoked salmon and comes with some very nice soy sauce
Just the right amount of sushi and a delicious variety at that!
Better quality rice pls !
I bought this because I had enough of pasta for meal deal this week(not a fan of sandwich), hence I decided for a change and go for the sushi. It sure is disappointing. The rice in the sushi is stiff and it gave me a feeling that the rice used was broken rice. It would taste better if the rice were slight higher quality. Thanks.
Awful!
I've just purchased two packets of this and it is possibly the worst sushi I've ever had. The rice was hard, barely cooked and tasteless. Truly disappointed with Tesco.
Good quality sushi, but the packaging was labelled “no raw fish” and the salmon clearly was!