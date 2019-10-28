By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Salmon & Tuna Sushi 136G

3(5)Write a review
£ 2.75
£2.03/100g

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy958kJ 227kcal
    11%
  • Fat4.0g
    6%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars5.8g
    6%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 704kJ / 167kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Smoked salmon nigiri, 2 tuna teriyaki and cucumber mini California rolls with a white sesame seed coating, 3 smoked salmon hosomaki and 1 bottle of soy sauce.
  • A taste of Japan. Rolled tuna California rolls, salmon nigiri and salmon hosomaki.
  • No raw fish
  • Pack size: 136g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked White Sushi Rice [Water, White Rice, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil], Smoked Salmon (Fish) (14%), Cucumber, Tuna (Fish) (3.5%), Soy Sauce Bottle [Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Vinegar, Ethanol], Rapeseed Oil, Nori Seaweed, White Sesame Seeds, Salt, Brown Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Honey, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Cane Molasses, Ginger Purée, Onion, Sugar, Soya Bean, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Orange Juice, Colour (Curcumin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • For best results remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before eating.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled Base. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

136g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (136g)
Energy704kJ / 167kcal958kJ / 227kcal
Fat2.9g4.0g
Saturates0.4g0.6g
Carbohydrate29.8g40.5g
Sugars4.3g5.8g
Fibre0.7g1.0g
Protein4.9g6.7g
Salt0.9g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

5 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Good Sushi

5 stars

Good quality and disagree with negative comments the rice is lovely and just as it should be i.e. sticky . I have had this several times and it is really nice sushi although the tuna is clearly cooked it balances well with the smoked salmon and comes with some very nice soy sauce

Just the right amount of sushi and a delicious var

5 stars

Just the right amount of sushi and a delicious variety at that!

Better quality rice pls !

1 stars

I bought this because I had enough of pasta for meal deal this week(not a fan of sandwich), hence I decided for a change and go for the sushi. It sure is disappointing. The rice in the sushi is stiff and it gave me a feeling that the rice used was broken rice. It would taste better if the rice were slight higher quality. Thanks.

Awful!

1 stars

I've just purchased two packets of this and it is possibly the worst sushi I've ever had. The rice was hard, barely cooked and tasteless. Truly disappointed with Tesco.

Good quality sushi, but the packaging was labelled

4 stars

Good quality sushi, but the packaging was labelled “no raw fish” and the salmon clearly was!

