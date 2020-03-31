By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bonne Maman Lemon Madeleines 175G

2(1)Write a review
Bonne Maman Lemon Madeleines 175G
£ 1.50
£0.86/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • 7 Lemon Madeleines
  • The Madeleine is a small shell-shaped sponge cake.
  • Bonne Maman carefully bakes its madeleines using great tasting, traditional recipes handed down through generations of French kitchens.
  • Prepared using only the best ingredients : Wheat flour, pure butter, fresh eggs, with no artificial flavourings or colourings.
  • This light buttery sponge cake is a little taste of France, often served for breakfast with mug of café au lait - try it!
  • We know you will enjoy these traditional French cakes, so why not try others in our range.
  • Bonne Maman Madeleine
  • Bonne Maman with Milk Chocolate
  • 7 freshly wrapped cakes
  • Traditional French sponge cake
  • Pack size: 175G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Butter (26%), Fresh Eggs (25%), Sugar, Lemon Juice (3%), Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents: Diphosphates and Sodium Carbonates (Wheat), Concentrated Lemon Juice (0.8%), Salt, Pectin, Natural Lemon and Vanilla Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts and Soya

Storage

Keep in a dry place away from heat and light.

Produce of

Made in France

Name and address

  • (SMB) Gâteaux Bone Maman,
  • BP 20 - 41700 Contres,
  • France.

Return to

  • consumer@gateauxbonnemaman.com

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gper 1 Madeleine (25g)
Energy1682 kJ421 kJ
-402 kcal101 kcal
Fat22 g5.5 g
of which saturates13 g3.3 g
Carbohydrate45 g11.3 g
of which sugars25 g6.3 g
Protein5.6 g1.4 g
Salt1.4 g0.4 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

no taste of lemon

2 stars

it was ok but didnt taste of lemon at all, it smelt slightly of lemon but didnt taste of it, very disappointing

Helpful little swaps

Bonne Maman Blueberry Madeleines 175G

£ 1.50
£0.86/100g

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here