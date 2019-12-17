Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Slice 6 Pack
Offer
- Energy525kJ 125kcal6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1780kJ/
Product Description
- Chocolate flavoured sponge baked with milk chocolate chunks with a chocolate flavoured filling, topped with a chocolate flavoured decoration.
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate Chunks (16%) [Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings], Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Chocolate Flavoured Filling (14%) [Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Dextrose, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Rapeseed Oil, Maize Starch, Dried Whey (from Milk), Tapioca Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Egg White, Raising Agent (E450), Gelling Agent (E401), Emulsifiers (E475, E491, E435), Milk Proteins, Colour (E171), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acid (Acetic Acid)], Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Sugar, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Egg White, Dried Whey (from Milk), Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (E471, Soya Lecithin), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed, Shea, Sunflower in varying proportions), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabilisers (E415, E492), Flavourings, Milk Proteins
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Name and address
- Premier Foods,
- ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- We want you to enjoy these cakes in perfect condition. If you are not entirely satisfied with these cakes please return them with the packaging to the consume relations team.
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- Or telephone 0800 022 3389, or if purchased in the Republic of Ireland 1800 93 2814
Net Contents
6 x Cake Slices
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Slice (29g)
|%* Per Slice (29g)
|Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1780kJ/
|525kJ/
|6%
|8400kJ/
|-
|425kcal
|125kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|20.4g
|6.0g
|9%
|70g
|of which Saturates
|6.3g
|1.9g
|10%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|54.6g
|16.1g
|6%
|260g
|of which Sugars
|34.8g
|10.3g
|11%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.6g
|-
|-
|Protein
|4.8g
|1.4g
|3%
|50g
|Salt
|0.55g
|0.16g
|3%
|6g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019