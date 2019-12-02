Pravha Lager 4X330ml Bottle

Great beer
Really enjoyed this beer, it has a distinctive taste without being too strong or overbearing and I have bought it a number of times since. It's a lovely beer for the summer and also to drink with dinner. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Light Refreshing Bev
Not really a Beer drinker however I can appreciate a refreshing cool one on a hot day. Definitely light and easy to drink however not really my type of drink as I prefer Cider. On that note I still would buy a few packs for a BBQ. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Light and refreshing
I dont normally go for Pislners, however this was Crisp, Light and extremely refreshing. So much so that I have now made an effort to pick up in the shops and bars. I was pleased to find a bar in Belfast center had it as their beer of the month for May. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fizzy!
Most local retailers have these, I've passed them up for other similar drinks but had a few of these to get the flavour. Very fizzy, light taste and very rich. Worth keeping a few of these in the fridge for a cooler experience. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice beer, mild hoppy flavour...
This is quite a light pilsner with mild hoppiness in the flavour. It's 4% and although it's light the dryness/hoppy stays on the palate nicelt. Comes in a nice big 660ml bottle and I could imagine that this would be a nice cool drink for the summer months. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Quality light beer
I’m not normally much of a beer drinker, but when I do I usually opt for something lighter. This is a great new product, and one I’ll probably opt for instead of the usual suspects in future. Not sure how well stocked this is (yet), which is the main drawback I foresee. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good, but not sure its up there with the original!
I can see what Staropramen did here, Pilsner Urquell is clearly the top dog when it comes to great Czech Pilsner and it makes sense for them to try and compete. Don't get me wrong, its a nice, easy drinking beer. But it just doesn't 'get' me the same way that their competitor does. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Crisp
Nice crisp beer. Best served extra cold and on a sunny day! Doesn’t have a heavy feeling either like most beers but def leaves you wanting another one. This is my first time trying this and I will definitely be getting more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good Beer
Tried on a warm Saturday evening and was pleasantly surprised. Refreshing, not too fizzy, and tasting pretty good. If you're looking for an alternative lager it's definitely worth investigating this.. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Cold and tasty
This beer is cold and tasty and I wish i had more opportunity to drink it. The bottle is a beautiful green so that condensation makes the content look extra tasty. The foreign look makes it look very premium. Once opened, it is refreshing and yellow. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]