By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pravha Lager 4X330ml Bottle

4(38)Write a review
image 1 of Pravha Lager 4X330ml Bottle
£ 5.00
£3.79/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Pilsner.
  • This 4% premium pilsner has all the iconic flavour and gentle bitterness of a high-quality Czech pilsner, but is unexpectedly crisp, lighter tasting and refreshing. Chill, open and enjoy this bottle of Pravha, the lighter tasting pilsner.
  • Born out of 150 years of Staropramen brewing history and expertise, Pravha represents the modern, unexpected side of Prague where there's often something new and exciting going on underneath the timelessly beautiful surface of the city.
  • Inspired by Prague
  • The lighter tasting pilsner
  • Made with the finest Czech hops
  • Unexpected crisp, light and refreshing
  • From the brewers of Staropramen
  • Pack size: 1320ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Malted Barley, May contain traces of Wheat

ABV

4% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool place.Best Before End: see side of pack.

Produce of

Brewed in the UK

Name and address

  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd.,
  • 137 High Street,
  • Burton-on-Trent,
  • DE14 1JZ.

Distributor address

  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (Ireland) DAC,
  • Block J1,
  • Maynooth Business Park,
  • Maynooth,
  • Co Kildare.

Return to

  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd.,
  • 137 High Street,
  • Burton-on-Trent,
  • DE14 1JZ.
  • UK Consumer helpline: 03457 112244 (local rate).
  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (Ireland) DAC,
  • Block J1,
  • Maynooth Business Park,
  • Maynooth,
  • Co Kildare.
  • ROI Consumer helpline: +44 (0) 1283 514170 (ROI calls charged at standard rate to UK).
  • www.pravha.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

38 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Great beer

5 stars

Really enjoyed this beer, it has a distinctive taste without being too strong or overbearing and I have bought it a number of times since. It's a lovely beer for the summer and also to drink with dinner. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Light Refreshing Bev

3 stars

Not really a Beer drinker however I can appreciate a refreshing cool one on a hot day. Definitely light and easy to drink however not really my type of drink as I prefer Cider. On that note I still would buy a few packs for a BBQ. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Light and refreshing

5 stars

I dont normally go for Pislners, however this was Crisp, Light and extremely refreshing. So much so that I have now made an effort to pick up in the shops and bars. I was pleased to find a bar in Belfast center had it as their beer of the month for May. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fizzy!

3 stars

Most local retailers have these, I've passed them up for other similar drinks but had a few of these to get the flavour. Very fizzy, light taste and very rich. Worth keeping a few of these in the fridge for a cooler experience. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice beer, mild hoppy flavour...

4 stars

This is quite a light pilsner with mild hoppiness in the flavour. It's 4% and although it's light the dryness/hoppy stays on the palate nicelt. Comes in a nice big 660ml bottle and I could imagine that this would be a nice cool drink for the summer months. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quality light beer

4 stars

I’m not normally much of a beer drinker, but when I do I usually opt for something lighter. This is a great new product, and one I’ll probably opt for instead of the usual suspects in future. Not sure how well stocked this is (yet), which is the main drawback I foresee. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good, but not sure its up there with the original!

4 stars

I can see what Staropramen did here, Pilsner Urquell is clearly the top dog when it comes to great Czech Pilsner and it makes sense for them to try and compete. Don't get me wrong, its a nice, easy drinking beer. But it just doesn't 'get' me the same way that their competitor does. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Crisp

4 stars

Nice crisp beer. Best served extra cold and on a sunny day! Doesn’t have a heavy feeling either like most beers but def leaves you wanting another one. This is my first time trying this and I will definitely be getting more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good Beer

4 stars

Tried on a warm Saturday evening and was pleasantly surprised. Refreshing, not too fizzy, and tasting pretty good. If you're looking for an alternative lager it's definitely worth investigating this.. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cold and tasty

4 stars

This beer is cold and tasty and I wish i had more opportunity to drink it. The bottle is a beautiful green so that condensation makes the content look extra tasty. The foreign look makes it look very premium. Once opened, it is refreshing and yellow. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 38 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Plaza Centro Prosecco 75Cl

£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Cobra Premium Lager 4X330ml Bottle

£ 4.50
£3.41/litre

Tesco Luxury Soft Toilet Tissue 4 Roll White

£ 1.90
£0.22/100sheet

Staropramen 660Ml

£ 2.00
£3.04/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here