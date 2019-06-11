House Of Cocktails Mojito 250Ml

Don’t bother
The week before I bought a tin of Mojito to try and it was really, really light and refreshing so the following week I went to get more and found they were now selling a new one. I bought one and it was horrible, horrid taste, not refreshing. Very annoyed, will not be buying any more of these.
Different but not in a good way
Used to be a big fan of the Tesco’s own canned mojitos. But these rebranded mojitos are terrible. Flavour is completely wrong and they just are not good. Don’t waste your money.
Weak and hasn’t got a kick
This is to replace tesco own brand which has been discontinued and in my view not a patch on tesco mojito.