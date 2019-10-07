By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Chop Black Bean Stir Fry Paste 50G

Chop Black Bean Stir Fry Paste 50G
Product Description

  • Black Bean Stir Fry Paste with garlic and ginger
  • Create an amazing stir fry with our Black Bean Paste. The secret to a perfect stir fry is the freshness and balance of the ingredients. It might be a small pot but what we have done at Chop Brand is produced an intense flavour paste by removing sugar and water to create a healthier stir fry option, but still offering all the flavour. We love to serve with noodles and stir-fried vegetables.
  • At Chop Brand we are passionate foodies who are inspired by the vibrancy of Asian cuisine, leading us to create a brand that offers new tastes for you to enjoy!
  • If you liked our Black Bean Stir Fry Paste why not try the rest of the range?
  • Katsu Stir Fry Paste
  • Thai Stir Fry Paste
  • Plum and Hoisin Stir Fry Paste
  • No fuss. Just taste
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 50g

Information

Ingredients

Black Bean Purée (16%) (Black Soya Beans, Salt), Rice Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Garlic Purée (9%), Ginger Purée (9%), Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Salt, Spirit Vinegar), Rapeseed Oil, Onion Purée, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Water, Cornflour, Salt, Red Chilli Purée, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Yeast Extract Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 21 days and by 'best before' date shown.Best before: see pot.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestions:
  • In a pan heat a splash of oil and stir-fry your favourite ingredient mix until cooked through, then add the paste and continue to cook for a couple of minutes and enjoy. Serves 2.

Number of uses

Serves 2

Name and address

  • JDM Foodgroup Ltd.,
  • Monument Road,
  • Bicker,
  • Lincolnshire,
  • PE20 3DJ.

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 683kJ, 164kcal
Fat 9.3g
of which saturates 0.6g
Carbohydrate 13g
of which sugars 8.4g
Fibre 3.0g
Protein 5.5g
Salt 4.6g

2 Reviews

Small pot but full of flavor

Small pot but full of flavor

Great taste

Great authentic black bean sauce taste, great with stir fry. I love it

