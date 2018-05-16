Pizza Express Leggera Pomegranate & Balsamic Dressing 150Ml

Product Description
- Dressing with Balsamic vinegar, rapeseed oil and pomegranate juice.
- At least 30% less saturated fat*
- *At least 30% less saturated fat than our standard range of dressings.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, White Balsamic Vinegar (31%) (Concentrated Grape Must, White Wine Vinegar, Natural Flavouring, Sulphites), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil (5%), Concentrated Pomegranate Juice (3%), Maize Starch, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Ginger Puree (Ginger, Water, Salt), Spice, Thickener (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Flavouring, Acid (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Once opened, pop the bottle in the fridge and enjoy within 6 weeks.For Best Before date see neck of bottle.
Produce of
Made in the Netherlands
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before serving as ingredients may naturally separate.
Name and address
- PizzaExpress,
- Hunton House,
- Highbridge Estate,
- Oxford Road,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
Return to
Get in Touch: We'd love to hear your feedback on this dressing. Contact us through our website at www.pizzaexpress.com or write to
- Please let us know the Best Before date, code from the neck of the bottle and where you bought it.
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|for product as sold Per 100ml
|Energy
|546kJ
|-
|130kcal
|Fat
|5.3g
|of which Saturates
|0.4g
|Carbohydrates
|19g
|of which Sugars
|17g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|1.5g
