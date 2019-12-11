By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
English Provender Banana & Habanero Relish 200G

English Provender Banana & Habanero Relish 200G
£ 1.00
£0.50/100g

Product Description

  • Banana Relish with Habanero Chillies from The English Provender Co.
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Veggie and vegan-friendly
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Banana (20%), Bramley Apple Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Bramley Apple, Banana Purée (10%), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Yellow Mustard Seeds, Dried Onion, Salt, Habanero Chilli Mash, Lime Juice, Ground Cumin, Tamarind Paste, Ground Paprika, Ground Turmeric, Yellow Mustard Flour, Ground Fenugreek, Black Onion Seeds

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

Unopened: keep in a cool, dry place.Opened: keep in the fridge. Finish within 4 weeks.

Preparation and Usage

  • I'm delicious with fresh and mild paneer cheese
  • Dollop me on a chicken burger

Warnings

  • Before you dive in: check the safety button on the lid is pressed down.

Name and address

  • English Provender Company,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Greenham,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG19 6HA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • English Provender Company,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Greenham,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG19 6HA,
  • UK.
  • Call us on 01635 592655

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 875kJ/208kcal
Fat 5.9g
of which saturates 1.3g
Carbohydrate 35g
of which sugars 34g
Fibre 2.9g
Protein 1.8g
Salt 0.83g

Safety information

View more safety information

Before you dive in: check the safety button on the lid is pressed down.

