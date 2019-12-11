English Provender Banana & Habanero Relish 200G
Product Description
- Banana Relish with Habanero Chillies from The English Provender Co.
- Chilli rating - medium - 2
- Veggie and vegan-friendly
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Banana (20%), Bramley Apple Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Bramley Apple, Banana Purée (10%), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Yellow Mustard Seeds, Dried Onion, Salt, Habanero Chilli Mash, Lime Juice, Ground Cumin, Tamarind Paste, Ground Paprika, Ground Turmeric, Yellow Mustard Flour, Ground Fenugreek, Black Onion Seeds
Allergy Information
- Contains: Mustard
Storage
Unopened: keep in a cool, dry place.Opened: keep in the fridge. Finish within 4 weeks.
Preparation and Usage
- I'm delicious with fresh and mild paneer cheese
- Dollop me on a chicken burger
Warnings
- Before you dive in: check the safety button on the lid is pressed down.
Name and address
- English Provender Company,
- PO Box 5,
- Greenham,
- Berkshire,
- RG19 6HA,
- UK.
- Call us on 01635 592655
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|875kJ/208kcal
|Fat
|5.9g
|of which saturates
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|35g
|of which sugars
|34g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|Protein
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.83g
Safety information
Before you dive in: check the safety button on the lid is pressed down.
