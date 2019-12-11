English Provender Butternut & Chilli Relish 195G
Offer
Product Description
- Butternut Relish with Honey & Chillies from The English Provender Co.
- Discover more on...
- Instagram: @ravishtheflavour
- Chilli rating - medium - 2
- Veggie friendly
- Pack size: 195g
Information
Ingredients
Butternut Squash (53%), Sugar, Onion, White Wine Vinegar, Blossom Honey (3.9%), Oak Smoked Demerara Sugar, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Dried Onion, Salt, Garlic Purée, Dried Chillies, Ground Turmeric, Ground Cumin, Smoked Salt
Storage
Unopened: keep in a cool, dry place.Opened: keep in the fridge. Finish within 4 weeks.
Preparation and Usage
- Spoon me over egg & avocado toast
Warnings
- Before you dive in: check the safety button on the lid is pressed down.
Name and address
- English Provender Company,
- PO Box 5,
- Greenham,
- Berkshire,
- RG19 6HA,
- UK.
Return to
- English Provender Company,
- PO Box 5,
- Greenham,
- Berkshire,
- RG19 6HA,
- UK.
- Call us on 01635 592655
- W: ravishtheflavour.com
Net Contents
195g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|623kJ/146kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|35g
|of which sugars
|35g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|Protein
|0.7g
|Salt
|1.24g
Safety information
Before you dive in: check the safety button on the lid is pressed down.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019