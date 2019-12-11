By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
English Provender Butternut & Chilli Relish 195G

English Provender Butternut & Chilli Relish 195G
  • Butternut Relish with Honey & Chillies from The English Provender Co.
  • Discover more on...
  • Instagram: @ravishtheflavour
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Veggie friendly
  • Pack size: 195g

Butternut Squash (53%), Sugar, Onion, White Wine Vinegar, Blossom Honey (3.9%), Oak Smoked Demerara Sugar, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Dried Onion, Salt, Garlic Purée, Dried Chillies, Ground Turmeric, Ground Cumin, Smoked Salt

Unopened: keep in a cool, dry place.Opened: keep in the fridge. Finish within 4 weeks.

  • Spoon me over egg & avocado toast

  • Before you dive in: check the safety button on the lid is pressed down.

  • English Provender Company,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Greenham,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG19 6HA,
  • UK.

  • Call us on 01635 592655
  • W: ravishtheflavour.com

195g ℮

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 623kJ/146kcal
Fat<0.5g
of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrate 35g
of which sugars 35g
Fibre 1.0g
Protein 0.7g
Salt 1.24g

Before you dive in: check the safety button on the lid is pressed down.

