English Provender Pineapple & Yuzu Salsa Relish 195G

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.51/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Pineapple Relish with Yuzu Juice from The English Provender Co.
  • Discover more on...
  • Instagram: @ravishtheflavour
  • Veggie and vegan-friendly
  • Pack size: 195g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Cider Vinegar, Pineapple Purée (12%), Pineapple (11%), Onion, Cornflour, Ginger Purée, Yuzu Juice (1.1%), Dried Apple, Red Chillies, Ascorbic Acid (Antioxidant), Ground Mix Spices (Cinnamon, Coriander Seed, Caraway Seed, Fennel Seed, Cloves, Ginger, Nutmeg, Turmeric), Ground Turmeric, Salt

Storage

Unopened: keep in a cool, dry place.Opened: keep in the fridge. Finish within 4 weeks.

Preparation and Usage

  • Spoon me over a fully loaded taco

Warnings

  • Before you dive in: check the safety button on the lid is pressed down.

Name and address

  • English Provender Company,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Greenham,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG19 6HA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on 01635 592655
  • W: ravishtheflavour.com

Net Contents

195g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 432kJ/101kcal
Fat <0.1g
of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrate24g
of which sugars 22g
Fibre 1.7g
Protein 0.2g
Salt0.08g

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Adds a sweet sharp piquant flavour to things like

5 stars

Adds a sweet sharp piquant flavour to things like burgers. Tasty

