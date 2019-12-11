English Provender Pineapple & Yuzu Salsa Relish 195G

Adds a sweet sharp piquant flavour to things like
Adds a sweet sharp piquant flavour to things like burgers. Tasty
Water, Sugar, Cider Vinegar, Pineapple Purée (12%), Pineapple (11%), Onion, Cornflour, Ginger Purée, Yuzu Juice (1.1%), Dried Apple, Red Chillies, Ascorbic Acid (Antioxidant), Ground Mix Spices (Cinnamon, Coriander Seed, Caraway Seed, Fennel Seed, Cloves, Ginger, Nutmeg, Turmeric), Ground Turmeric, Salt
Unopened: keep in a cool, dry place.Opened: keep in the fridge. Finish within 4 weeks.
195g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|432kJ/101kcal
|Fat
|<0.1g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|24g
|of which sugars
|22g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|Protein
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.08g
Before you dive in: check the safety button on the lid is pressed down.
